Packed with protein, these chard wraps are super delicious! You can make them as they are in this recipe: stuffed with chickpeas, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, mint, hummus, hemp seeds, and millet. Or you can switch out the millet and use quinoa, or add peanut sauce instead of hummus. These are versatile and can be switched up in any way. Enjoy!
Rainbow Chard Wraps With Millet and Chickpeas [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Rainbow Chard Wraps With Millet and Chickpeas [Vegan]
- 1/2 cup uncooked millet
- 1/2 cup chickpeas, cooked
- 1 bunch rainbow swiss chard
- 1 carrot, shaved into ribbons
- 1/2 english cucumber, shaved into ribbons
- 1 cup sliced cabbage
- 1/3 cup hummus
- Fresh mint leaves
- Sprinkle of hemp seeds
How to Prepare Rainbow Chard Wraps With Millet and Chickpeas [Vegan]
- Cook the millet according to package directions and set aside the cooked or canned chickpeas.
- Rinse and dry the swiss chard and chop off the stem. Shave the woody part off of the bottom stem, making it thinner, to make rolling easier.
- Chop and julienne the carrots, cucumber, and cabbage. Set aside.
- To assemble, top the center of each chard leaf with hummus. Add a spoonful of cooked millet followed by sliced carrots, cucumber, and cabbage. Add a spoonful of cooked chickpeas, a sprinkle of hemp seeds and a few fresh mint leaves to finish up.
- Wrap up like a burrito and serve.
