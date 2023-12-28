Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This recipe is easy and sweet, and perfect to snack on if you're wanting something chocolatey!
Oreo Truffles [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Oreo Truffles [Vegan]
- 2 1/3 cup (235g) ground oreo
- 2/3 cups (150g) vegan cream cheese
- 1/2 cup (170g) chocolate
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract (optional)
How to Prepare Oreo Truffles [Vegan]
- First, beat the cheese in the blender to fluff it up a bit. Then add the ground cookies and beat again.
- Put the covered mixture in the freezer to set for an hour. Remove it after an hour, take it out, spread a bowl with oil and form truffles with the mixture. Then, cover the bowl and put it back in the freezer for an hour.
- Melt the chocolate in a baking pan (you can add 1 tablespoon of sunflower oil to the melted chocolate) and take a truffle one by one and dip it in the chocolate.
- Then, put them back in the bowl, decorate with the remaining chocolate and make decorative lines and then again in the freezer for 2 hours.
- Then, enjoy!
Notes
They are kept refrigerated in an airtight container, but I do not cut them to survive for as long as hell they are! Good food!
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments