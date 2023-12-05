These potatoes will, without a doubt, be the most delicious potatoes you ever eat. Smashing them onto the sheet pan allows them to crisp up to perfection. And don’t forget the miso butter, which couldn’t be easier to prepare. I can assure you that you’ll have eaten several before you’ve even served them to your loved ones, so I’d recommend doubling the ingredients to make an extra big batch. They even taste amazing cold!
Reprinted with permission from One-Pan Vegan by Luce Hosier. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Luce Hosier.
Miso Butter Smashed Potatoes [Vegan]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Miso Butter Smashed Potatoes [Vegan]
- 4.5 lb (2 kg) baby/new potatoes
- 1/2 cup (115 g) dairy-free butter
- 1 1/2 tablespoon (26 g) miso paste
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 3 scallions, sliced
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- Fresh cilantro
How to Prepare Miso Butter Smashed Potatoes [Vegan]
- Poke each potato with a fork a few times to allow steam to release while cooking. Cook the potatoes in the microwave for 10 minutes or until the potatoes are soft enough to smash. Set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C or gas mark 4).
- Melt the butter in the microwave then stir in the miso and garlic until smooth. Depending on thickness of the miso paste (all store-bought ones are different) you may need to put the whole mixture back in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds to soften the miso paste in order for it to combine.
- Using a potato masher or fork, smash each potato so they break. Drizzle them with the miso butter and use a spoon or spatula to make sure they are completely coated.
- Place the pan in the oven and roast for 25 minutes. When cooked, garnish with the sliced scallions, sesame seeds and fresh cilantro.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments