This is the kind of miracle dish that can convert anyone to tofu. The Jamaican “jerk” seasoning is sure-to-please. It’s sort of like barbecue and sort of like curry, savory and sweet at the same time. Just make sure you allow plenty of time for the pressing and marinating. The drier the tofu gets before you put it in the marinade, the better. It will soak up more flavor and be nicely chewy.
Jamaican Jerk Tofu [Vegan]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Jamaican Jerk Tofu [Vegan]
- 1 pound extra firm tofu, drained, sliced and pressed (see directions)
- 1/2 large sweet onion, roughly chopped
- 4 cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated
- Juice of 2 limes
- Zest of 1 lime
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon dried thyme
- 2 teaspoons allspice
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped (you can cut back to one or omit entirely if you don’t like it spicy)
How to Prepare Jamaican Jerk Tofu [Vegan]
- Slice the tofu into thick slabs then lay the slices on several layers of paper towels or on a clean dish towel and place a heavy plate or skillet on top. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes, ideally for an hour or two. Pressing the tofu is a way to get the extra moisture out – and the drier you can get the tofu, the more of the flavorful marinade it can absorb.
- Puree all the rest of the ingredients in a blender or food processor to create the marinade. Place the tofu slices in a bowl, pour in the marinade, making sure to coat all the slices, and cover. Let it sit for an hour or two, flipping the slices about halfway through
- Heat a skillet with a small amount of olive oil over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, lay the tofu slices in a single layer and saute until crispy and browned. That will take 8-10 minutes on each side.
Notes
Photo: Vegan Style
