Have you ever tried Italian-style hot chocolate? It’s so thick, smooth, and decadent you could actually eat it for dessert! This vegan Italian Hot Chocolate is a lovely warming treat to be enjoyed on a rainy or cold day!
Italian-style Hot Chocolate [Vegan]
Serves
1
Ingredients You Need for Italian-style Hot Chocolate [Vegan]
- 1 1/2 cups any plant-based milk
- 2 slightly heaped tablespoon roughly chopped dark chocolate
- 1 slightly heaped tablespoon cocoa powder
- 1 slightly heaped tablespoon brown/white sugar
- 1 slightly heaped tablespoon cornflour
- A small pinch of salt
- A big pinch of cinnamon powder
- 2-3 drops vanilla extract
How to Prepare Italian-style Hot Chocolate [Vegan]
- Blend all the ingredients except the chopped dark chocolate and transfer to a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat while stirring constantly. Lower the heat and simmer for a minute while whisking the mixture.
- Switch off the heat and add the chopped dark chocolate.
- Mix well for several seconds.
- Serve hot!
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
- Chocolate
Discover more recipes with these ingredients
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments