one green planet
one green planet

Have you ever tried Italian-style hot chocolate? It’s so thick, smooth, and decadent you could actually eat it for dessert! This vegan Italian Hot Chocolate is a lovely warming treat to be enjoyed on a rainy or cold day!

Italian-style Hot Chocolate [Vegan]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Serves

1

Ingredients You Need for Italian-style Hot Chocolate [Vegan]

  • 1 1/2 cups  any plant-based milk
  • 2 slightly heaped tablespoon roughly chopped dark chocolate
  • 1 slightly heaped tablespoon cocoa powder
  • 1 slightly heaped tablespoon brown/white sugar
  • 1 slightly heaped tablespoon cornflour
  • A small pinch of salt
  • A big pinch of cinnamon powder
  • 2-3 drops vanilla extract

How to Prepare Italian-style Hot Chocolate [Vegan]

  1. Blend all the ingredients except the chopped dark chocolate and transfer to a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat while stirring constantly. Lower the heat and simmer for a minute while whisking the mixture.
  2. Switch off the heat and add the chopped dark chocolate.
  3. Mix well for several seconds.
  4. Serve hot!
$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Report Recipe Issue

Please report any concerns about this recipe below!

Is there an issue with this recipe?

    Discover more recipes with these ingredients

  • Chocolate


Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

About The Author

photourl

Namrata Edward Kshitij

See My Recipes

I’m a Delhi‑based freelancer and blogger who loves to create easy, economical, and tasty recipes with simple and readily available ingredients. My little blog, Donkeys & Dhokla, is about living a happy & fulfilling life as a middle-class vegan in India. Here you will find easy recipes made with ingredients that are affordable and readily available.

Comments