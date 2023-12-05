This cornbread goes well with sweet or savory dishes! Feel free to add in your own mix-ins!
Fluffy Vegan Cornbread [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Fluffy Vegan Cornbread [Vegan]
- 1 1/3 cup all purpose flour or 1 to 1 gluten free flour
- 2/3 cup finely ground cornmeal or corn flour
- 1/2 cup or 2/3 cup granulated sugar*
- 3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup oat or other non-dairy milk
- 1/4 cup plain non-dairy yogurt
- 1/3 cup egg substitute
- 1/4 cup oil or non dairy butter, melted
- 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1/2 cup add-ins, optional
How to Prepare Fluffy Vegan Cornbread [Vegan]
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Lightly coat an 8 x 8" pan with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, whisk flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt; set aside.
- Whisk the yogurt into the milk until smooth, and then whisk in the egg substitute, oil, and applesauce. Pour into the flour mixture; stir just until combined. If using, fold in add-ins like corn, 1/4 cup jalapeños, etc. Don't over mix.
- Scrape into the prepared pan and bake for about 28-30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown, and the top springs back when lightly pressed.
- Remove the pan to a cooling rack for at least 20 minutes before slicing.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments