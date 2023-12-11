Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Easy vegan pumpkin muffins made with whole wheat flour. These muffins are made with just a few pantry ingredients. Perfect for a healthy fall snack or dessert.
Easy Pumpkin Muffins [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Easy Pumpkin Muffins [Vegan]
Wet Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
- 1/3 cup plant-based milk (see notes)
- 1/3 cup olive oil or light-tasting oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Dry Ingredients
- 2 cups whole wheat flour, spoon and leveled (see notes)
- 3/4 cup golden cane sugar (turbinado sugar)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon, ground
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger, ground
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, ground
- Pinch of clove, ground
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
How to Prepare Easy Pumpkin Muffins [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 350F. Lightly grease a 12 cup muffin tin or use muffin liners.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together your pumpkin puree, plant-based milk, oil and vanilla. Set aside.
- In another mixing bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove and salt.
- Transfer the wet mixture to the dry mixture. Stir together until combined. Avoid overmixing.
- Scoop the mixture into the muffin tin, making 12 muffins.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Let it cool a few minutes and transfer to a wire rack. Once completely cooled, store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. You can also keep them in the refrigerator or freezer.
