This dish will leave you full and satisfied because the croissant halves act as the bread in this breakfast sandwich. If you have the luxury of buying pre-made vegan croissants, then do it, it will save you tons of time. Enjoy the herbaceous flavor of the scrambled tofu and the creamy, indulgent, oniony chive aioli.
Croissants Stuffed With Dill Scrambled Tofu and Chive Aioli [Vegan]
Serves
2-3
Ingredients You Need for Croissants Stuffed With Dill Scrambled Tofu and Chive Aioli [Vegan]
For the Croissants:
- Store-bought or homemade vegan croissants
For the Sautéed Mushrooms:
- Olive oil or vegan butter
- 2 1/2 cups of sliced Cremini mushrooms
- Handful of fresh chives, finely chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon onion salt
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the Dill Scrambled Tofu:
- 12.3 ounces of medium-firm organic tofu
- Small handful of fresh baby dill, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon onion salt
- Salt and pepper to taste
Optional Croissant Toppings:
- Handful of kale leaves, stems removed
- Pea shoots or other greens
- Sliced avocado
- Sliced tomatoes
For the Chive Aioli:
- 2 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons vegan sour cream
- Juice from half a lemon
- 2 tablespoons freshly chopped chives
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- Pinch of salt
How to Prepare Croissants Stuffed With Dill Scrambled Tofu and Chive Aioli [Vegan]
To Make the Chive Aioli:
- In a small bowl, add all the ingredients and mix to combine. Set aside.
To Sauté Mushrooms:
- In medium pan, heat 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil or vegan butter. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook for 10-15 minutes on medium heat.
- Add a few tablespoons of water every couple of minutes and let it cook off. Mushrooms should start to soften and shrink in size.
- In the last minute of cooking, add the spices and fresh chives.
To Make the Dill Tofu Scramble:
- Start scrambling the tofu half way through cooking the mushrooms. Using a non-stick pan, crumble the tofu with your hands into the pan.
- Cook on medium-high heat for a few minutes until the tofu starts to brown.
- Turn down the heat to medium-low and add the unsweetened almond milk. Stir to combine and add the rest of the ingredients. Thoroughly combine and remove from heat.
To Serve the Croissant:
- Slice an opening length-wise into the croissant to create a pocket.
- Spoon the scrambled tofu inside the croissant. Add any other toppings you like and drizzle the aioli over top. Serve immediately.
- Tofu
