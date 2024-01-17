Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A plant-based taco recipe with all the good stuff, such as onion, pepper, mushrooms, and black beans. Add in some brown rice, cloves, and cilantro on top for some extra flavors!
Crock Pot Tacos [Vegan]
Calories
166
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Crock Pot Tacos [Vegan]
- 1 red onion chopped
- 1 bell pepper chopped
- 1 cup mushrooms chopped
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 1 15-ounce can black beans no salt added, drained
- 1 15-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 2 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Toppings: avocado, cilantro, red pepper flakes
- Tortilla shells or cooked grain quinoa, barley, brown rice for serving
How to Prepare Crock Pot Tacos [Vegan]
- Add all ingredients (except toppings) to slow cooker. Stir, cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours.
- Spoon taco filling onto tortillas or over cooked grain to serve. Add toppings of choice.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
- Beans - All
- Beans - Black
- Bell Pepper
- Corn
- Rice
Discover more recipes with these ingredients
Nutritional Information
Total Calories: 166 | Total Carbs: 30 g | Total Fat: 1 g | Total Protein: 9 g | Total Sodium: 253 g | Total Sugar: 5 gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments