Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

A plant-based taco recipe with all the good stuff, such as onion, pepper, mushrooms, and black beans. Add in some brown rice, cloves, and cilantro on top for some extra flavors!

Crock Pot Tacos [Vegan]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Calories

166

Serves

4

Ingredients You Need for Crock Pot Tacos [Vegan]

  • 1 red onion chopped
  • 1 bell pepper chopped
  • 1 cup mushrooms chopped
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • 1 15-ounce can black beans no salt added, drained
  • 1 15-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
  • 3 garlic cloves minced
  • 2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • Toppings: avocado, cilantro, red pepper flakes
  • Tortilla shells or cooked grain quinoa, barley, brown rice for serving

How to Prepare Crock Pot Tacos [Vegan]

  1. Add all ingredients (except toppings) to slow cooker. Stir, cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours.
  2. Spoon taco filling onto tortillas or over cooked grain to serve. Add toppings of choice.
$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Report Recipe Issue

Please report any concerns about this recipe below!

Is there an issue with this recipe?

Nutritional Information

Total Calories: 166 | Total Carbs: 30 g | Total Fat: 1 g | Total Protein: 9 g | Total Sodium: 253 g | Total Sugar: 5 g

Note: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.


About The Author

photourl

Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD

See My Recipes

Wholly Plants is co-authored by Registered Dietitians and sisters who are
passionate about sharing the what, why, and how of a whole-food, plant-based diet. Their professional credentials provide them with the tools to understand and incorporate the evidence that food influences health. Their background as farm girls gives them a unique, big-picture perspective about where food comes from and how it affects the planet. Their love of all things food motivates them to create delicious, beautiful dishes.

Comments