Chocolate Chai Truffles, a heavenly scented sweet treat! Makes 26-28 truffles.
Chocolate Chai Truffles [Vegan]
Serves
28
Cooking Time
10
Ingredients You Need for Chocolate Chai Truffles [Vegan]
- 2 packed cups medjool dates, pitted
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons strongly brewed chai or black tea
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups old fashioned oats
- 1 tablespoon cacao powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
- 2 healthy pinches of sea salt
- 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
How to Prepare Chocolate Chai Truffles [Vegan]
- Place pitted dates in a food processor and pulse until a paste is formed.
- In a large frying pan over medium-low heat add coconut oil, date paste, tea and coconut sugar. Stir mixture until well combined and cook until bubbling. (around 3-5 mins.) Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Set aside and let cool.
- In a large bowl mix together oats, cacao powder, cinnamon, ground nutmeg, ground ginger and sea salt. Add cooled date paste mixture and stir until well combined. (this step takes some elbow grease!)
- Using a tablespoon, scoop out mixture and use palms of hands to roll into a ball. Roll in coconut flakes until covered.
- Store in refrigerator.
- Enjoy!
