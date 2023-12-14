Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A cheap and easy curry made with ingredients most of us have in the cupboards.
Chickpea and Lentil Curry [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Chickpea and Lentil Curry [Vegan]
- 1 large onion chopped
- 2 cloves garlic chopped
- 1 tin chickpeas drained
- 1 tin chopped tomatoes
- 3 tablespoons mild curry powder use less for hotter powders
- 1 teaspoon ginger
- 1 cup dairy free yoghurt
- 7/8 cups (200 ml) water
- 2 cups mixed veg (frozen works well)
- 2 cups cooked lentils
How to Prepare Chickpea and Lentil Curry [Vegan]
- Add 2 tablespoons of oil to a large pan and put on a low-medium heat.
- Add the onion and garlic and fry for a few minutes to soften.
- Add the curry powder and ginger and stir in. Let the spices fry with the onion and garlic to bring out the flavours.
- Add the chickpeas, lentils and chopped tomatoes. Stir in so everything is covered in the curry sauce. Pour in the water and simmer for 10 minutes stirring occasionally.
- Add the yoghurt and stir in, simmer for a few minutes and it's ready to serve.Serve with rice and a spoonful of yoghurt on top of the curry.
