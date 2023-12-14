Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A cheap and easy curry made with ingredients most of us have in the cupboards.

Chickpea and Lentil Curry [Vegan]

Serves

4

Ingredients You Need for Chickpea and Lentil Curry [Vegan]

  • 1 large onion chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic chopped
  • 1 tin chickpeas drained
  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes
  • 3 tablespoons mild curry powder use less for hotter powders
  • 1 teaspoon ginger
  • 1 cup dairy free yoghurt
  • 7/8 cups (200 ml) water
  • 2 cups mixed veg (frozen works well)
  • 2 cups cooked lentils

How to Prepare Chickpea and Lentil Curry [Vegan]

  1. Add 2 tablespoons of oil to a large pan and put on a low-medium heat.
  2. Add the onion and garlic and fry for a few minutes to soften.
  3. Add the curry powder and ginger and stir in. Let the spices fry with the onion and garlic to bring out the flavours.
  4. Add the chickpeas, lentils and chopped tomatoes. Stir in so everything is covered in the curry sauce. Pour in the water and simmer for 10 minutes stirring occasionally.
  5. Add the yoghurt and stir in, simmer for a few minutes and it's ready to serve.Serve with rice and a spoonful of yoghurt on top of the curry.
    About The Author

    photourl

    Aaron Calder

    Aaron is a food blogger, based in Brighton (UK) who went vegan in 2016 to see if the diet would help with his liver disease. After just a few months he saw huge improvements in his overall health. He is now on a mission to prove that going vegan doesn't mean going without & a plant based diet can change your life. He loves creating recipes, YouTube videos & helping people with diet & addiction issues. His dream is to have his own cookbook.

