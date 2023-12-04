This savory sauce has sweet flavors of blueberries and raspberries that are balanced out with rosemary and tangy balsamic and are served over baked vegan meatballs. (Note: the meatballs in a larger slow cooker with the sauce, but the meatballs completely lost their shape, so it's not recommend doing it that way.)
Blueberry-Balsamic Meatball Sauce with Rosemary [Vegan]
Serves
12
Ingredients You Need for Blueberry-Balsamic Meatball Sauce with Rosemary [Vegan]
- 12 ounces (340 g) fresh or frozen blueberries
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) agave nectar or maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon (16 g) tomato paste
- 1/2 cup (120 ml) raspberry or plain balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 cup (120 ml) red wine
- 1/2 cup (120 ml) water
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
How to Prepare Blueberry-Balsamic Meatball Sauce with Rosemary [Vegan]
- Add the blueberries, agave, tomato paste, vinegar, wine, water, and garlic to a blender and purée. Oil the crock of your slow cooker. Add the purée and the rosemary and cook on low for 3 to 4 hours, or on high for 11⁄2 to 2 hours. (Many small slow cookers have no temperature control, so they cook everything on low.) Remove and discard the rosemary sprigs. Switch to warm or low to keep the sauce warm for a party.
- Serve over vegan meatballs that have just come out of the oven, or keep the sauce in the slow cooker on warm and have the meatballs on the side for dipping.
Notes
Note: This recipe uses a 1 1/2- to 2-quart (1.4 to 1.9 L) slow cooker. Note: You can make the sauce the day before and keep it in the fridge until you are ready to reheat it for serving
- Veggie Meatballs
