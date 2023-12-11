Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
These Biscoff and Chocolate Pancakes are the perfect Sunday morning treat. They're decadent, tasty, and so comforting. Plus, they're pretty easy to make! If you decide to make an extra batch to share, you will definitely impress whomever is joining you!
Biscoff and Chocolate Pancakes [Vegan]
Serves
1
Ingredients You Need for Biscoff and Chocolate Pancakes [Vegan]
For the Pancakes:
- 1 cup oats
- 1 banana
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons biscoff spread
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup soy milk
- Coconut oil to fry
For the Biscoff sauce:
- 2 tablespoons Biscoff spread
- 2 tablespoons soy milk
Other toppings:
- Melted chocolate
- Strawberries
How to Prepare Biscoff and Chocolate Pancakes [Vegan]
- Add the oats to a blender and blend until it reaches flour consistency.
- Add in the banana, sweetener, vanilla, baking powder, biscoff spread, and milk and blend to form a smooth batter.
- Heat up a pan over medium heat and grease lightly with coconut oil. The pan should be very hot before pouring in the batter!
- Spoon in some of the batter (about 1/4 cup) into the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes.
- When edges are dry and bubbles appear on the surface of the pancakes, flip over and cook for another couple of minutes.
- Stack the pancakes.
- To make the biscoff sauce, mix together 2 tablespoon biscoff spread and 2 tbsp soy milk until smooth.
- Drizzle the biscoff sauce over the pancakes, along with the melted chocolate. Serve with some strawberries!
