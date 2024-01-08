Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Dates, almond milk and bananas come together for a sweet tropical smoothie with unexpectedly sophisticated flavors. Rolled oats are the secret ingredient, used to provide a luscious texture to this delicious breakfast drink.
Banana Date Smoothie [Vegan]
Serves
2
Ingredients You Need for Banana Date Smoothie [Vegan]
- 8 medjool dates, pitted and chopped
- 2 cups almond milk
- 2 bananas
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
How to Prepare Banana Date Smoothie [Vegan]
- Place the dates and almond milk into a blender or food processor. Puree until the dates are the size of specs.
- Add the bananas to the blender and puree until smooth.
- Add the oats, wait 2-3 minutes for the oats to soak into the date almond milk mixture and puree.
- Pour the smoothie into 2 glasses and enjoy!
Notes
This recipe comes to us from Cat of The Verdant Life.
