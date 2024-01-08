Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Dates, almond milk and bananas come together for a sweet tropical smoothie with unexpectedly sophisticated flavors. Rolled oats are the secret ingredient, used to provide a luscious texture to this delicious breakfast drink.

Banana Date Smoothie [Vegan]

Serves

2

Ingredients You Need for Banana Date Smoothie [Vegan]

  • 8 medjool dates, pitted and chopped
  • 2 cups almond milk
  • 2 bananas
  • 1/2 cup rolled oats

How to Prepare Banana Date Smoothie [Vegan]

  1. Place the dates and almond milk into a blender or food processor. Puree until the dates are the size of specs.
  2. Add the bananas to the blender and puree until smooth.
  3. Add the oats, wait 2-3 minutes for the oats to soak into the date almond milk mixture and puree.
  4. Pour the smoothie into 2 glasses and enjoy!

Notes

This recipe comes to us from Cat of The Verdant Life.

