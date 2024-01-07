Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Avocado-infused orzo pasta, cooked just to al dente, serves as the bed for lightly wilted fresh swiss chard, as well as simple cast-iron skillet sautéed lemon pepper chickpeas and a dusting of vegan parm.
Avocado Orzo Pasta with Swiss Chard and Chickpeas [Vegan]
Serves
3
Ingredients You Need for Avocado Orzo Pasta with Swiss Chard and Chickpeas [Vegan]
- 1 cup orzo pasta
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed and dried
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- Dash of lemon pepper, or regular ground black pepper
- Dash of salt
- 1 bunch rainbow chard (about 4 – 5 big leaves), cut into 1-inch thick ribbons
- 1 large avocado, mashed
- Juice from 1/2 lemon, plus the zest
- 1/3 cup artichoke hearts, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup Kalamata olives, roughly chopped
- Some vegan parmesan cheese, for garnish over the top
How to Prepare Avocado Orzo Pasta with Swiss Chard and Chickpeas [Vegan]
- In a large pot, set about 5 quarts of water to boil (seasoned with salt). Once the water is boiling, cook 1 cup dry orzo pasta for about 9 minutes, or until al dente (check your package instructions, in case they differ). Drain the pasta into a fine-meshed sieve over a large bowl in order to save all the pasta water.
- Meanwhile, in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat with 2 teaspoons olive oil, sauté the chickpeas (drained, washed and dried) with the minced garlic, lemon pepper and salt, until the garlic has browned and the chickpeas are slightly crispy, about 5 – 7 minutes.
- Next, place the ribbons of swiss chard in a steam basket, and place it in the pot you used to cook the orzo. Pour the pasta water that you salvaged from cooking the orzo over the swiss chard, cover the pot with a lid, and let the leafy greens wilt for at least 5 minutes, until slightly tender but not too soft.
- Lastly, mash a large avocado on a plate with a fork. Then, combine the cooked orzo, mashed avocado, lemon zest and juice in a large mixing bowl. Mix gently until the orzo has turned a light green and everything is cohesive. Then add the artichoke hearts and Kalamata olives, and mix once more.
- To serve, scoop a hefty serving of the pasta on a bowl, followed by some strips of wilted swiss chard, and topped by the sautéed chickpea and garlic. Garnish with grated vegan parm.
