This dynamic salad is the perfect tasty way to get in your greens! For more protein, serve it topped with sautéed diced tofu. Book and Recipe credit: Courtesy of Robert Rose Inc., by Toby Amidor © 2023 Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold. Photography credit: Ashley Lima
All Greens Salad [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for All Greens Salad [Vegan]
- 8 oz (250 g) asparagus, trimmed and halved
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) frozen peas
- 6 cups (1.5 L) chopped romaine lettuce
- 2 tablespoons (30 mL) chopped fresh dill
- 1/2 English cucumber, cut lengthwise and sliced into 1/2-inch (1 cm) half moons
- 1 green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) strips
- 1 avocado, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) lemon vinaigrette
How to Prepare All Greens Salad [Vegan]
- Add 1 inch (2.5 cm) water to a medium saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Place the asparagus in the basket and bring the water to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and steam until the asparagus is just tender, about 8 minutes. Using tongs, remove the asparagus from the steamer basket and transfer to a medium bowl.
- Remove the steamer basket from the saucepan. Add water as necessary to maintain 1 inch (2.5 cm) in the pan; bring to a boil over high heat. Add the peas and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and add to the bowl with the asparagus.
- In a large serving bowl, combine the lettuce and dill. Add the cucumber, bell pepper, cooked asparagus and peas. Just before serving, top with the avocado and add the lemon vinaigrette; toss to coat.
Notes
If your asparagus spears are quite thin, the cooking time may be shortened by a few minutes.
