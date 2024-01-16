All Greens Salad [Vegan]

In this cookbook, Up Your Veggies, you will find 100 delicious plant-forward recipes that you can personalize to your liking. Toby provides simple swaps to make sure everyone at the table is happy. She also keeps cooking time, budget and accessibility in mind. Recipes range from appetizers to bowls and include Roasted Carrot and Chickpea Dip and Speedy Vegetable Soup!



Up Your Veggies is truly a celebration of vegetables -- their delicious flavors, gorgeous colors, and important contributions to overall health.