1. Stir-Fried Cauliflower Rice

Source: Stir-Fried Cauliflower Rice

If there is one family of food that is best at improving gut health and thus the immune system it is the cruciferous vegetables, which includes the humble cauliflower. White foods get a bad rap, but cauliflower is super nutritious and very versatile. I love it in rice form, particularly when it’s stir-fried like Stir-Fried Cauliflower Rice by Agatha Achindu with other vegetables. You can easily turn this side into a complete meal by adding some form of protein. If you aren’t a fan of cauliflower rice this recipe will make you a believer, and if you already love cauliflower rice, you will love this even more. It is bold, screaming loudly, “Dig in!” Bell peppers and sugar snap peas add not only sweetness to the dish but also a pop a color. The hint of toasted sesame oil takes it to another level.

2. Crème Brûlée

Source: Crème Brûlée

Crack through caramelized sugar into a sumptuous custard. This is a dessert that needs no introduction. For this Crème Brûlée by Philip Khoury, the custard is the same as that for the crème caramel but served with blowtorched sugar in the ramekin. Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.

3. Fluffy Vegan Cornbread

Source: Fluffy Vegan Cornbread

This Fluffy Vegan Cornbread by Katherine Henderson goes well with sweet or savory dishes! Feel free to add in your own mix-ins!

4. Smoked Tofu and Stars Soup

Source: Smoked Tofu and Stars Soup

This Smoked Tofu and Stars Soup by Kathy Hester is best if you’re feeling under the weather. It’s warm and filling, and evokes memories of childhood soups with fun-shaped pasta.

5. Autumn Gnocchi

Source: Autumn Gnocchi

This Autumn Gnocchi by Lena Novak is incredibly appetizing & healthy dish to impress your guests and to enjoy with your loved ones. Also, easy to make, without any special gourmet skills.

6. Chocolate Cake Bars

Source: Chocolate Cake Bars

These scrumptious 3-ingredient biscuits, topped with a rich chocolate “Nutella” cake and a “Nutella” swirl are unique and delicious. These Chocolate Cake Bars by Holly Jade are dunked in dairy-free white chocolate with a sprinkling of candy canes, chopped hazelnuts, icing sugar and chunks of brownies. How good do they sound?! These divine chocolate bars are simple to make, taste absolutely incredible and look amazing. If you want to make a quick and very easy dessert or snack, this is the recipe for you!

7. Miso Butter Smashed Potatoes

Source: Miso Butter Smashed Potatoes

These Miso Butter Smashed Potatoes by Luce Hosier will, without a doubt, be the most delicious potatoes you ever eat. Smashing them onto the sheet pan allows them to crisp up to perfection. And don’t forget the miso butter, which couldn’t be easier to prepare. I can assure you that you’ll have eaten several before you’ve even served them to your loved ones, so I’d recommend doubling the ingredients to make an extra big batch. They even taste amazing cold!

8. Firey Koshari

Source: Firey Koshari

Koshari, one of Egypt’s national dishes, is an unusual mix of rice, noodles, and lentils, served with a spicy tomato sauce. Beloved at breakfast, this can Firey Koshari by Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer can be found on every street corner in Cairo.

