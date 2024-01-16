Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Red Cabbage Slaw

Source: Red Cabbage Slaw

With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s good to have a few go-to recipes like this one to meal prep. This Red Cabbage Slaw by Toby Amidor MS RD CDN FAND is a salad to love because the flavors just keep getting better as it sits in the fridge during the week. Prep it on Sunday and divide it into equal portions for easy use. Book and Recipe credit: Courtesy of Robert Rose Inc., by Toby Amidor © 2023 Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold. Photography credit: Ashley Lima

2. All Greens Salad

Source: All Greens Salad

This All Greens Salad by Toby Amidor MS RD CDN FAND is the perfect tasty way to get in your greens! For more protein, serve it topped with sautéed diced tofu. Book and Recipe credit: Courtesy of Robert Rose Inc., by Toby Amidor © 2023 Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold. Photography credit: Ashley Lima

3. Caper-Currant Relish

Source: Caper-Currant Relish

You can spoon this Caper-Currant Relish by Chay Wike over most roasted vegetables or enjoy this on toasted garlic bread with olive oil. It’s a lovely combination of sweet-and-sour ingredients with soft toasty nuts, punchy acids, and fresh herbs. You might want to double the recipe because it disappears fast.

From The Kitchen Commune: Meals to Heal and Nourish Everyone at Your Table, copyright © 2024 by Chay Wike. Reprinted by permission of the author and Flashpoint Books, Seattle, WA.

4. Jugo Verde

Source: Jugo Verde

Jugo verde (or Mexican green juice) delivers big on fresh and zesty flavors. With ingredients like nopales, it also contains health benefits that will keep you feeling young and vibrant! And the best part? This Jugo Verde by Mitch and Justine Chapman totally customizable!

5. Miso Buddha Bowl

Source: Miso Buddha Bowl

This Miso Buddha Bowl by Lena Novak is a perfect bowl that’s not only nutrient-dense, but also easy to make!

6. Zesty Tofu Salad Sandwich

Source: Zesty Tofu Salad Sandwich

This Zesty Tofu Salad Sandwich by Tara Binder is such a great lunch! It’s healthy, full of flavor, and super filling! Speaking of filling, the filling in this sandwich is so amazing! You are going to fall in love.

7. Nutty Citrus Carrot Salad

Source: Nutty Citrus Carrot Salad

This Nutty Citrus Carrot Salad by Let Me Feed You, Rosie Daykin is so flavorful! It is also a very popular French salad. They serve some kind of version of it all over France.

8. Decadent Raw Tiramisu With Coffee Ladyfingers

Source: Decadent Raw Tiramisu With Coffee Ladyfingers

Raw desserts typically can wow even the skeptics, and this raw vegan tiramisu is no exception. Try this Decadent Raw Tiramisu With Coffee Ladyfingers by Emily von Euw take on a classic, elegant dessert.

