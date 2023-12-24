Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

When everyone’s got their eyes on a recipe, you know it must have something special that you will want to try! That’s the case for these 10 vegan viral recipes that went viral last week. They’re some of the best, and trust us when we say that you don’t want to miss out on these incredible viral recipe creations from our bloggers!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy! And, don’t forget to check out our Popular Trends Archives!

1. Pumpkin Bars

Source: Pumpkin Bars

Celebrate autumn in style with these vegan pumpkin bars! These Pumpkin Bars by Mitch and Justine Chapman have a moist, tender pumpkin base oozing with fall aromatics. Paired with a tangy, spiced cream cheese frosting on top, they’re sure to be a hit during the holiday season with vegans and non-vegans alike.

2. Shawarma Tofu

Source: Shawarma Tofu

You may be familiar with Shawarma, a traditional mix of spit-roasted meats served in a pita, so you’ll love this meatless spin on a classic Levantine dish with this Shawarma Tofu by Meatless Monday. To your health, or L’Chaim!

3. Healthy, Moist & Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chocolate Cake

Source: Healthy, Moist & Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chocolate Cake

This chocolate cake will melt in your mouth! Wholesomely decadent and not too sweet, this Healthy, Moist & Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chocolate Cake by Julie Zimmer is simple to make and good for you. Naturally sweetened with two ripe bananas, a bit of maple syrup, and two tablespoons of granulated sugar cane, this cake is great for an afternoon snack.

4. Chickpea Cutlets with Savory Mustard Sauce

Source: Chickpea Cutlets with Savory Mustard Sauce

These Chickpea Cutlets with Savory Mustard Sauce by Denise Perrault are the definition of simple decadence. Whip up these no-fuss cutlets in the food processor and while they bake, whisk up a savory mustard sauce that caters to the mustard lovers’ in your life. You don’t need tons of time to make yummy cutlets. You don’t need fancy ingredients and or kitchen tools. And although the method is well-suited for plant-based beginners, the results will distinguish you as a pro.

5. Broccoli Meatballs

Source: Broccoli Meatballs

These Broccoli Meatballs by Lenia & Dimitra are a wonderful way to get in an extra serving of veggies!

6. Crème Brûlée

Source: Crème Brûlée

Crack through caramelized sugar into a sumptuous custard. This is a dessert that needs no introduction. For this Crème Brûlée by Philip Khoury, the custard is the same as that for the crème caramel but served with blowtorched sugar in the ramekin. Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.

7. Tiramisu

Source: Tiramisu

Tiramisu is so legendary you could be forgiven for thinking it has been around forever, but it is actually a relatively new concoction thought to have emerged in the 1960s in Treviso, Italy. This Tiramisu by Philip Khoury maintains the simplicity the original is famous for, using simple plant-based ingredients. There is actually one big difference that I am recommending and that is to make a sumptuous and moist coffee sponge that doesn’t need to be soaked in the same way as the original, which makes it a lot easier to handle and to create lovely layers.

Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.

8. Imbuljuta tal-Qastan: Maltese Christmas Drink

Source: Imbuljuta tal-Qastan: Maltese Christmas Drink

Imbuljuta tal-Qastan is a traditional Maltese drink served after Midnight Mass on Christmas as well as on New Year’s Eve. This spicy drink, includes chestnuts, citrus, and a blend of holiday spices for a drink that’s truly festive. Try Mike Benayoun‘s Imbuljuta tal-Qastan: Maltese Christmas Drink recipe for a spicy end to a filling meal!

9. White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake

Source: White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake

At first glance, this White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake by Gretchen Price may look country style or a bit rustic with it’s dripping mounds of blueberry topping. It combines three luscious flavors and packs them onto a graham cracker crust for the most sophisticated palate pleaser you will ever experience!

10. Struffoli: Fried ‘Honey’ Balls

Source: Struffoli

Struffoli are little fried dough balls that are topped with honey and sprinkles which are a popular Christmas dessert in Italy. This vegan version of the recipe is by Rhea Parsons. The warm honey makes them sticky so they can be arranged into the shape of a Christmas tree and then decorated with colorful, festive sprinkles. If you live anywhere near an Italian bakery, you’ve seen these goodies. They are usually tall and wrapped in colored cellophane with a bow. They make a great centerpiece on the table. Tradition says that you can leave the struffoli out, uncovered, and they will last for weeks … or as long as it takes to eat them all. They taste even better the next day.

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: