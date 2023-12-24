Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
When everyone’s got their eyes on a recipe, you know it must have something special that you will want to try! That’s the case for these 10 vegan viral recipes that went viral last week. They’re some of the best, and trust us when we say that you don’t want to miss out on these incredible viral recipe creations from our bloggers!
We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy! And, don’t forget to check out our Popular Trends Archives!
1. Pumpkin Bars
Source: Pumpkin Bars
Celebrate autumn in style with these vegan pumpkin bars! These Pumpkin Bars by Mitch and Justine Chapman have a moist, tender pumpkin base oozing with fall aromatics. Paired with a tangy, spiced cream cheese frosting on top, they’re sure to be a hit during the holiday season with vegans and non-vegans alike.
2. Shawarma Tofu
Source: Shawarma Tofu
You may be familiar with Shawarma, a traditional mix of spit-roasted meats served in a pita, so you’ll love this meatless spin on a classic Levantine dish with this Shawarma Tofu by Meatless Monday. To your health, or L’Chaim!
3. Healthy, Moist & Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chocolate Cake
Source: Healthy, Moist & Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chocolate Cake
This chocolate cake will melt in your mouth! Wholesomely decadent and not too sweet, this Healthy, Moist & Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chocolate Cake by Julie Zimmer is simple to make and good for you. Naturally sweetened with two ripe bananas, a bit of maple syrup, and two tablespoons of granulated sugar cane, this cake is great for an afternoon snack.
4. Chickpea Cutlets with Savory Mustard Sauce
Source: Chickpea Cutlets with Savory Mustard Sauce
These Chickpea Cutlets with Savory Mustard Sauce by Denise Perrault are the definition of simple decadence. Whip up these no-fuss cutlets in the food processor and while they bake, whisk up a savory mustard sauce that caters to the mustard lovers’ in your life. You don’t need tons of time to make yummy cutlets. You don’t need fancy ingredients and or kitchen tools. And although the method is well-suited for plant-based beginners, the results will distinguish you as a pro.
5. Broccoli Meatballs
Source: Broccoli Meatballs
These Broccoli Meatballs by Lenia & Dimitra are a wonderful way to get in an extra serving of veggies!
6. Crème Brûlée
Source: Crème Brûlée
Crack through caramelized sugar into a sumptuous custard. This is a dessert that needs no introduction. For this Crème Brûlée by Philip Khoury, the custard is the same as that for the crème caramel but served with blowtorched sugar in the ramekin. Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.
7. Tiramisu
Source: Tiramisu
Tiramisu is so legendary you could be forgiven for thinking it has been around forever, but it is actually a relatively new concoction thought to have emerged in the 1960s in Treviso, Italy. This Tiramisu by Philip Khoury maintains the simplicity the original is famous for, using simple plant-based ingredients. There is actually one big difference that I am recommending and that is to make a sumptuous and moist coffee sponge that doesn’t need to be soaked in the same way as the original, which makes it a lot easier to handle and to create lovely layers.
Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.
8. Imbuljuta tal-Qastan: Maltese Christmas Drink
Source: Imbuljuta tal-Qastan: Maltese Christmas Drink
Imbuljuta tal-Qastan is a traditional Maltese drink served after Midnight Mass on Christmas as well as on New Year’s Eve. This spicy drink, includes chestnuts, citrus, and a blend of holiday spices for a drink that’s truly festive. Try Mike Benayoun‘s Imbuljuta tal-Qastan: Maltese Christmas Drink recipe for a spicy end to a filling meal!
9. White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake
Source: White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake
At first glance, this White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake by Gretchen Price may look country style or a bit rustic with it’s dripping mounds of blueberry topping. It combines three luscious flavors and packs them onto a graham cracker crust for the most sophisticated palate pleaser you will ever experience!
10. Struffoli: Fried ‘Honey’ Balls
Source: Struffoli
Struffoli are little fried dough balls that are topped with honey and sprinkles which are a popular Christmas dessert in Italy. This vegan version of the recipe is by Rhea Parsons. The warm honey makes them sticky so they can be arranged into the shape of a Christmas tree and then decorated with colorful, festive sprinkles. If you live anywhere near an Italian bakery, you’ve seen these goodies. They are usually tall and wrapped in colored cellophane with a bow. They make a great centerpiece on the table. Tradition says that you can leave the struffoli out, uncovered, and they will last for weeks … or as long as it takes to eat them all. They taste even better the next day.
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments