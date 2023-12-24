Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Addressing concerns about animal cruelty, the Pittsburgh City Council has approved legislation to restrict the sale of foie gras within the city. Foie gras, a French delicacy made from the fattened liver of ducks or geese, often involves force-feeding the animals, a practice deemed harmful by the newly passed legislation.

Council members Bruce Kraus and Erika Strassburger introduced the legislation to curb the production and sale of force-fed poultry products, citing the significant injury and illness caused to animals through the force-feeding process. The legislation asserts that reducing animal cruelty is in the public interest, emphasizing values related to the humane treatment of animals and public health.

The ban, however, extends beyond foie gras, encompassing any product resulting from force-feeding poultry. While some argue that foie gras is not a highly demanded ingredient in Pittsburgh, others express concerns about potential broader implications for animal welfare in the food industry. A crucial addition to the legislation allows restaurants serving foie gras to challenge the ban by providing documentation proving that their products are sourced from animals that are properly raised and cared for.

Hudson Valley Foie Gras, a New York-based duck farm, has already signaled its intention to challenge the legislation through legal means if the ban is enacted. Marcus Henley, the company’s vice president, expressed confidence in their legal arguments, highlighting their track record and understanding of the law.

Similar bans have been implemented or proposed in other regions. New York approved a ban in 2019, but its implementation has been delayed due to legal challenges. California has also faced legal battles surrounding foie gras, with the current legality dependent on the product’s origin.

Councilwoman Barb Warwick, a supporter of the ban, emphasized the importance of addressing animal cruelty, suggesting that alternatives to force-fed foie gras exist and encouraging local restaurants to adopt cruelty-free options.

However, not all council members were in favor of the ban. Council President Theresa Kail-Smith, who voted against it, acknowledged the legislation’s intent but emphasized the need to represent diverse perspectives within the community. Councilman Anthony Coghill also voted against the ban. The ban is set to take effect once Mayor Ed Gainey signs it, or automatically on December 29 if he chooses not to veto the legislation.



