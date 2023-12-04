Save time in the kitchen with these easy and quick vegan dishes so you can spend more time with family and friends. All of these quick vegan dishes take 30 minutes or less to prepare!

1. Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

Source: Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

For this daiquiri, use as much rum as you like in yours – this Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri by Now & Then by Tessa Kiros is wonderful even without rum!

2. 10-Minute Apple Pancakes

Source: 10-Minute Apple Pancakes

These 10-Minute Apple Pancakes by Ella Woodward make a wonderful breakfast for a weekday or weekend! Not only are the apples perfectly caramelized, but they add a wonderful flavor!

3. Frozen Coconut Yogurt Bark

Source: Frozen Coconut Yogurt Bark

This Frozen Coconut Yogurt Bark by Teri Macovei is the quickest breakfast you can have, all ready for you in the freezer. And the best part is you can also have it as an “emergency” dessert. On those days, when you have a craving, this healthy treat will satisfy your sweet tooth completely. So, frozen yogurt bark is one of those cold treats that it’s super satisfying. The only downside is that it melts quickly, so you have to keep it chilled or frozen.

4. Speedy Sev Tamātar

Source: Speedy Sev Tamātar

Sev (gram flour/chickpea flour–fried savory noodles) is something you should always and forever have in your snack cabinet. Other than chāt, or some other kind of street food, I use it often to make this twenty-minute gravy. My mom would make several versions of this for my after-school lunch—sometimes with a pinch of jaggery in the gravy, at other times with a different kind of namkeen (savory crunchy snacks). This is Speedy Sev Tamātar by Anusha Moorthy Santosh to whip up for a while

Credit: Reprinted with permission from Vegan Treasures of India by Anusha Moorthy Santosh. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Anusha Moorthy Santosh.

5. Fruit-Sweetened Peanut Butter & Jelly Muffins

Source: Fruit-Sweetened Peanut Butter & Jelly Muffins

These Fruit-Sweetened Peanut Butter & Jelly Muffins by Caroline Doucet and they’re perfect for breakfast or a midday snack! These muffins are sweetened with bananas and jelly and are made with whole wheat flour for a nutritious snack!

6. Quesadillas

Source: Quesadillas

These Quesadillas by Robin Browne are a vegan version of a classic dish. Black beans, fresh vegetables, and creamy homemade cashew cheese.

7. Spicy Sriracha Buttermilk Biscuits

Source: Spicy Sriracha Buttermilk Biscuits

Is there anything better than a warm, buttery biscuit at breakfast on Sunday morning or with a hearty dinner? We can’t think of anything. These Spicy Sriracha Buttermilk Biscuits by Emily Brees are fluffy and moist, thanks to the non-dairy milk, and nicely golden and flaky after just 20 minutes in the oven. Pair these with a flavorful Sriracha compound butter and dig in!

8. High-Protein Caramel Cappuccino

Source: High-Protein Caramel Cappuccino

Creamy, frothy, caramel packed & just like your favorite coffee shop makes! This High-Protein Caramel Cappuccino by Logan Dunn & Lexus Osman is perfect for warming up on those chilly fall mornings and is secretly loaded with high-quality vegan protein to help you recover from even the toughest of workouts.

9. Ginger and Molasses Cookies

Source: Ginger and Molasses Cookies

Warming, sweet, crunchy, chewy, and moreish, these Ginger and Molasses Cookies by Ed Tatton are a favorite of ours when the weather starts to turn in the autumn. I think it’s the delicious complex flavor that comes from the molasses—a syrup derived from brown sugar that is used in making rum. Excerpted from BReD by Edward Tatton and Natasha Tatton. Copyright © 2023 Edward Tatton and Natasha Tatton. Photography by Janis Nicolay. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

10. Orange Glazed Tofu

Source: Orange Glazed Tofu by Meatless Monday

This delicious meal makes an easy lunch or weeknight dinner!

