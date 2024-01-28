Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

When everyone’s got their eyes on a recipe, you know it must have something special that you will want to try! That’s the case for these 10 vegan viral recipes that went viral last week. They’re some of the best, and trust us when we say that you don’t want to miss out on these incredible viral recipe creations from our bloggers!

1. Jamaican Jerk Tofu

Source: Jamaican Jerk Tofu

This Jamaican Jerk Tofu by Meatless Monday is the kind of miracle dish that can convert anyone to tofu. The Jamaican “jerk” seasoning is sure-to-please. It’s sort of like barbecue and sort of like curry, savory and sweet at the same time. Just make sure you allow plenty of time for the pressing and marinating. The drier the tofu gets before you put it in the marinade, the better. It will soak up more flavor and be nicely chewy.

2. Avocado Orzo Pasta with Swiss Chard and Chickpeas

Source: Avocado Orzo Pasta with Swiss Chard and Chickpeas

Avocado-infused orzo pasta, cooked just to al dente, serves as the bed for lightly wilted fresh swiss chard, as well as simple cast-iron skillet sautéed lemon pepper chickpeas and a dusting of vegan parm. Try out this Avocado Orzo Pasta with Swiss Chard and Chickpeas by Cameron Keller!

3. Mexican Black Bean Soup With Sweet Corn, Tortilla Chips, and Avocado Cream

Source: Mexican Black Bean Soup With Sweet Corn, Tortilla Chips, and Avocado Cream

This Mexican Black Bean Soup With Sweet Corn, Tortilla Chips, and Avocado Cream by Cassidy Payne is richly infused with sweet tomatoes, spicy chili, tangy lime juice, and fragrant coriander for an authentic Mexican flavor. This perfectly balanced soup, topped with avocado cream and crispy baked tortilla chips, makes for a hearty and healthy every-day meal. Enjoy a big bowl of it on a chilly winter day — all those spices will keep you warm.

4. Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings

Source: Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings

This Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings by Ivy requires some time and finger skills, but in the end, it’s worth it for these delicious dumplings!

5. Warming Carrot Cauliflower Stew

Source: Warming Carrot Cauliflower Stew

This Warming Carrot Cauliflower Stew by Meatless Monday is the perfect way to warm up over the holidays. Carrots and cauliflower are seasoned with an enticing spice blend to make a saucy stew you and your guests are sure to enjoy.

6. West African Peanut Stew

Source: West African Peanut Stew

If you’re the kind of person who loves to eat spoonfuls of peanut butter out of the jar, then you’ll enjoy this recipe. This West African Peanut Stew by Nicole Fraser is healthy, cheap, and incredibly delicious.

7. Savory Mushroom Tartlets

Source: Savory Mushroom Tartlets

Get ready to enter mushroom heaven with these tartlets! A warm, flaky vessel transports a savory filling of mushrooms, onions, and sour cream. And guess what? These Savory Mushroom Tartlets by Lisa Lotts freeze and reheat wonderfully so go ahead, make a big batch!

8. Sweet Potato Brownie Bites

Source: Sweet Potato Brownie Bites

This is such a sweet treat and you’d never guess that it’s made with sweet potato! Try out these fluffy Sweet Potato Brownie Bites by Lola Till!

8. Orange Almond Cake

Source: Orange Almond Cake

Sweetened with dates, this orange almond cake is moist, flavorful, and light. Chia eggs are used instead of regular ones, to hold the cake together and keep the texture rich. Enjoy this Orange Almond Cake by Judy Moosmueller on its own or with a dollop of your favorite dairy-free whipped cream.

10. Quick Cheesy Polenta

Source: Quick Cheesy Polenta

This Quick Cheesy Polenta by Tania Pilcher is a super quick fix for breakfast, lunch or dinner when you’re short of time yet want to cook a delicious meal. It only takes 15 minutes to prepare and a handful of staple ingredients from your cupboard and fridge. Vegan & gluten free.

