When everyone’s got their eyes on a recipe, you know it must have something special that you will want to try! That’s the case for these 10 vegan viral recipes that went viral last week. They’re some of the best, and trust us when we say that you don’t want to miss out on these incredible viral recipe creations from our bloggers!
1. Jamaican Jerk Tofu
Source: Jamaican Jerk Tofu
This Jamaican Jerk Tofu by Meatless Monday is the kind of miracle dish that can convert anyone to tofu. The Jamaican “jerk” seasoning is sure-to-please. It’s sort of like barbecue and sort of like curry, savory and sweet at the same time. Just make sure you allow plenty of time for the pressing and marinating. The drier the tofu gets before you put it in the marinade, the better. It will soak up more flavor and be nicely chewy.
2. Avocado Orzo Pasta with Swiss Chard and Chickpeas
Source: Avocado Orzo Pasta with Swiss Chard and Chickpeas
Avocado-infused orzo pasta, cooked just to al dente, serves as the bed for lightly wilted fresh swiss chard, as well as simple cast-iron skillet sautéed lemon pepper chickpeas and a dusting of vegan parm. Try out this Avocado Orzo Pasta with Swiss Chard and Chickpeas by Cameron Keller!
3. Mexican Black Bean Soup With Sweet Corn, Tortilla Chips, and Avocado Cream
Source: Mexican Black Bean Soup With Sweet Corn, Tortilla Chips, and Avocado Cream
This Mexican Black Bean Soup With Sweet Corn, Tortilla Chips, and Avocado Cream by Cassidy Payne is richly infused with sweet tomatoes, spicy chili, tangy lime juice, and fragrant coriander for an authentic Mexican flavor. This perfectly balanced soup, topped with avocado cream and crispy baked tortilla chips, makes for a hearty and healthy every-day meal. Enjoy a big bowl of it on a chilly winter day — all those spices will keep you warm.
4. Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings
Source: Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings
This Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings by Ivy requires some time and finger skills, but in the end, it’s worth it for these delicious dumplings!
5. Warming Carrot Cauliflower Stew
Source: Warming Carrot Cauliflower Stew
This Warming Carrot Cauliflower Stew by Meatless Monday is the perfect way to warm up over the holidays. Carrots and cauliflower are seasoned with an enticing spice blend to make a saucy stew you and your guests are sure to enjoy.
6. West African Peanut Stew
Source: West African Peanut Stew
If you’re the kind of person who loves to eat spoonfuls of peanut butter out of the jar, then you’ll enjoy this recipe. This West African Peanut Stew by Nicole Fraser is healthy, cheap, and incredibly delicious.
7. Savory Mushroom Tartlets
Source: Savory Mushroom Tartlets
Get ready to enter mushroom heaven with these tartlets! A warm, flaky vessel transports a savory filling of mushrooms, onions, and sour cream. And guess what? These Savory Mushroom Tartlets by Lisa Lotts freeze and reheat wonderfully so go ahead, make a big batch!
8. Sweet Potato Brownie Bites
Source: Sweet Potato Brownie Bites
This is such a sweet treat and you’d never guess that it’s made with sweet potato! Try out these fluffy Sweet Potato Brownie Bites by Lola Till!
8. Orange Almond Cake
Source: Orange Almond Cake
Sweetened with dates, this orange almond cake is moist, flavorful, and light. Chia eggs are used instead of regular ones, to hold the cake together and keep the texture rich. Enjoy this Orange Almond Cake by Judy Moosmueller on its own or with a dollop of your favorite dairy-free whipped cream.
10. Quick Cheesy Polenta
Source: Quick Cheesy Polenta
This Quick Cheesy Polenta by Tania Pilcher is a super quick fix for breakfast, lunch or dinner when you’re short of time yet want to cook a delicious meal. It only takes 15 minutes to prepare and a handful of staple ingredients from your cupboard and fridge. Vegan & gluten free.
