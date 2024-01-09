Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This creamy ‘cheesy’ polenta is a super quick fix for breakfast, lunch or dinner when you’re short of time yet want to cook a delicious meal. It only takes 15 minutes to prepare and a handful of staple ingredients from your cupboard and fridge. Vegan & gluten free.

Quick Cheesy Polenta [Vegan]

Serves

2

Cooking Time

15

Ingredients You Need for Quick Cheesy Polenta [Vegan]

For the Polenta:
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk or any other non-dairy milk of your choice
  • 1 vegetable stock cube dissolved in 1.5 cups of hot water
  • 1/2 cup quick cook polenta
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 4 teaspoons nutritional yeast flakes more if needed
  • Water as needed

For the Garnish:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup mushrooms sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • A handful of micro herbs or greens of choice
  • A sprinkle of shelled hemp seeds
  • 1/4 avocado sliced

How to Prepare Quick Cheesy Polenta [Vegan]

  1. To cook polenta, combine milk and vegetable stock in a saucepan and bring to a gentle boil. Add polenta and whisk for a few seconds to ensure there are no clumps. Stir in garlic powder, season with salt & pepper, cover with a lid and turn the heat down to medium low.
  2. Simmer polenta for 8-10 minutes, stirring continuously, until it’s just starting to thicken. Stir in nutritional yeast flakes within the last 2 minutes of cooking. Turn the heat off and let polenta ‘sit’ on the hob for a few minutes to absorb all the liquid. *If you prefer your polenta a little thinner, add water, a little at a time, to achieve the desired consistency.
  3. Whilst polenta is cooking, heat up the olive oil in a pan. When the oil is hot, add sliced mushrooms, garlic powder, salt & pepper and sautee for 8-10 minutes until the mushrooms are crispy.
  4. Transfer the polenta into a bowl, top with sautéed garlic mushrooms, micro herbs/greens, sliced avocado and a generous sprinkle of shelled hemp seeds.
    Tania Pilcher

    Hi, I'm Tania. I'm a self-taught cook, food photographer, and blogger behind the healthy food blog Fit Foodie Nutter, where I share my super easy yet healthy recipes for nutritious and wholesome meals that anyone can prepare from the comfort of their own homes.

    Comments