Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This creamy ‘cheesy’ polenta is a super quick fix for breakfast, lunch or dinner when you’re short of time yet want to cook a delicious meal. It only takes 15 minutes to prepare and a handful of staple ingredients from your cupboard and fridge. Vegan & gluten free.
Quick Cheesy Polenta [Vegan]
Serves
2
Cooking Time
15
Ingredients You Need for Quick Cheesy Polenta [Vegan]
For the Polenta:
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk or any other non-dairy milk of your choice
- 1 vegetable stock cube dissolved in 1.5 cups of hot water
- 1/2 cup quick cook polenta
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 4 teaspoons nutritional yeast flakes more if needed
- Water as needed
For the Garnish:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup mushrooms sliced
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt & pepper to taste
- A handful of micro herbs or greens of choice
- A sprinkle of shelled hemp seeds
- 1/4 avocado sliced
How to Prepare Quick Cheesy Polenta [Vegan]
- To cook polenta, combine milk and vegetable stock in a saucepan and bring to a gentle boil. Add polenta and whisk for a few seconds to ensure there are no clumps. Stir in garlic powder, season with salt & pepper, cover with a lid and turn the heat down to medium low.
- Simmer polenta for 8-10 minutes, stirring continuously, until it’s just starting to thicken. Stir in nutritional yeast flakes within the last 2 minutes of cooking. Turn the heat off and let polenta ‘sit’ on the hob for a few minutes to absorb all the liquid. *If you prefer your polenta a little thinner, add water, a little at a time, to achieve the desired consistency.
- Whilst polenta is cooking, heat up the olive oil in a pan. When the oil is hot, add sliced mushrooms, garlic powder, salt & pepper and sautee for 8-10 minutes until the mushrooms are crispy.
- Transfer the polenta into a bowl, top with sautéed garlic mushrooms, micro herbs/greens, sliced avocado and a generous sprinkle of shelled hemp seeds.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments