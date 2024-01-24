Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Tortillas are a very versatile food and easy to make at home. They are often used to wrap up burritos, but they can also be turned into chips, put into soups, wrap samosas or sushi, and can even be used in lasagna in place of pasta. Here are 15 vegan tortilla recipes you need to try at least once!

1. Tortilla Sushi Rolls With Rice and Vegetables

Source: Tortilla Sushi Rolls With Rice and Vegetables

These Tortilla Sushi Rolls With Rice and Vegetables by Yana Chistyakova are a rich starter, easy and quick to prepare. It is a cold dish that consists of rolling the rice and vegetable filling in some Mexican wheat tortillas and nori seaweed. The seaweed adds flavor and makes the rolls look like a kind of sushi. We have filled them with avocado, roasted red pepper, pickles, and peas, in addition to rice, but you can choose any filling to your liking.

2. Mexican Black Bean Soup With Sweet Corn, Tortilla Chips, and Avocado Cream

Source: Mexican Black Bean Soup With Sweet Corn, Tortilla Chips, and Avocado Cream

This Mexican Black Bean Soup With Sweet Corn, Tortilla Chips, and Avocado Cream by Cassidy Payne is richly infused with sweet tomatoes, spicy chili, tangy lime juice, and fragrant coriander for an authentic Mexican flavor. This perfectly balanced soup, topped with avocado cream and crispy baked tortilla chips, makes for a hearty and healthy everyday meal. Enjoy a big bowl of it on a chilly winter day — all those spices will keep you warm.

3. Grilled Fig Salsa with Whipped Avocado and Baked Tortilla Chips

Source: Grilled Fig Salsa with Whipped Avocado and Baked Tortilla Chips

This Grilled Fig Salsa with Whipped Avocado and Baked Tortilla Chips by Jackie Newgent is a delicious upgrade to traditional chips, salsa, and guacamole. The chips are extra crisp. The salsa is rather figgy. And the avocado dip is velvety smooth. Enjoy them all together. Game on!

4. Sopa de Tortilla (Tortilla Soup)

Source: Sopa de Tortilla (Tortilla Soup)

Nothing beats the warming flavors of this Sopa de Tortilla (Tortilla Soup) by Mitch and Justine Chapman. Crispy strips of corn tortillas are covered with a tomato and chile-infused broth and finished off with garnishes like lime, avocado, crema, and cheese.

5. Roasted Poblano Shiitake Fajitas with Gluten-Free Tortillas

Source: Roasted Poblano Shiitake Fajitas with Gluten-Free Tortillas

These Roasted Poblano Shiitake Fajitas with Gluten-Free Tortillas by Stephanie McKinnie are extremely flavorful and healthy. The roasted poblano adds a lovely smokiness while the shiitake mushrooms add substance to the overall dish. The tortillas are the heroes of this dish. They are corn and gluten-free yet they have the consistency of a combination of corn and flour tortillas.

6. Tortilla Roll Ups

Source: Tortilla Roll Ups

These Tortilla Roll Ups by Robin Coarts and Jules Schnedeker make a great snack during the day!

7. Tortilla Hummus Cups

Source: Tortilla Hummus Cups

Dipping chips will be so passé once you try these Tortilla Hummus Cups by Faith VanderMolen. Turn ordinary tortillas into a fun and creative snack! You can fill the cups with any kind of hummus, so you can customize your flavor profile to your liking. The contrast between the creamy hummus, the crisp and fresh toppings, and the crunchy tortilla chips will make these disappear from their platter in an instant.

8. Chili Tortilla Stack with Chicken Tenders

Source: Chili Tortilla Stack with Chicken Tenders

This Chili Tortilla Stack with Chicken Tenders by Emma Blake is perfect for when you’re unsure what to make during the week!

9. Crispy Curry Tofu Wrap With Homemade Tortillas and Avocado Mayo

Source: Crispy Curry Tofu Wrap With Homemade Tortillas and Avocado Mayo

This Crispy Curry Tofu Wrap With Homemade Tortillas and Avocado Mayo by Bianca Haun is so good, you have to try it! It’s the best, most filling lunch you could ever have. The tofu is seasoned with curry powder and salt and pan-fried until brown and crispy. It’s all packed in a fluffy homemade tortilla with salad, cucumber sticks, and creamy avocado mayo. Yum!

10. Tex-Mex Tortilla Lasagna

Source: Tex-Mex Tortilla Lasagna

Want to try a different kind of lasagna? Then you are in the right place today. This Tex-Mex Tortilla Lasagna by Mireille Aikman has lots of vegetables and a tomato-based sauce. Combine it with your favorite veggies and layer it up with some vegan cheese. The best part about this recipe is that you can prepare it a day early and leave it in the fridge or freezer. All you would need to do is pop it in the oven and go about your day. About 40 minutes later you have one great meal.

11. Potato Tacos With Brussels Sprouts Slaw and Quinoa Tortillas

Source: Potato Tacos With Brussels Sprouts Slaw and Quinoa Tortillas

Homemade fluffy quinoa tortillas filled to the brim with soft white potatoes, black beans, and fresh Brussels sprouts slaw. A perfect medley of fall-inspired and Mexican flavors! Taco Tuesday (or any other day) will never be the same again with the addition of these Potato Tacos With Brussels Sprouts Slaw and Quinoa Tortillas by Jasmine Briones.

12. Apple Tortilla Bites

Source: Apple Tortilla Bites

Of course, the go-to recipe with apples is an apple pie, apple muffins, or apple pie galette. But what if you want something smaller? Something that you can eat with your afternoon tea that is just a little bit different. Then you need these amazing Apple Tortilla Bites by Mireille Aikman. All you need are these 6 ingredients and your trusted oven.

13. Baked Tortilla Samosas

Source: Baked Tortilla Samosas

What beats a spicy samosa? Nothing! Because this version uses tortillas and requires baking instead of frying, you will be left with healthier samosas that maintain the same tasty textures and flavors. The tortilla wraps crisp in the oven whilst the potato, carrot, and spinach filling remains perfect. These Baked Tortilla Samosas by Holly Jade are spectacular!

14. Raw Mexican Tacos With Corn Tortillas

Source: Raw Mexican Tacos With Corn Tortillas

These Raw Mexican Tacos With Corn Tortillas by Kelly Fielding will be an adventure for even the most experienced taco connoisseur. The from-scratch corn tortillas are dehydrated and then filled with a savory ‘mince’ of walnuts, zucchini, and a bold blend of Mexican spices.

15. Churro Chips

Source: Churro Chips

These Churro Chips by Mireille Aikman will be the best sweet snack you ever tried! This tortilla snack is super easy to make with the taste of churros. Melt chocolate so you can dip the chips in. So are you ready to learn how to make churro chips? Let’s get started!

