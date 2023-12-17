Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Whipping up a batch of pesto is a fantastic way to use up a huge harvest of basil from your summer garden. Pesto is so versatile and a great way to get a whole bunch of vitamins and goodness in one go.

Though pesto is traditionally made with basil, there is nothing to say that you can’t get a bit creative and start making pesto from other greens that you might have your hands on.

As well, there are lots of other things you can do with pesto than just slather it on pasta, though there is certainly nothing amiss with that!

Here is a list of OGP recipes that include some creative pesto recipes and even more ideas of how you can use them.

1. Grilled Zucchini Sandwiches with Spinach Pesto

Source: Grilled Zucchini Sandwiches with Spinach Pesto

These Grilled Zucchini Sandwiches with Spinach Pesto by Robin Browne are smoky, zesty, and loaded with garden-fresh veggies. The vegan spinach pesto is a must and can be used on many other of your favorite recipes.

2. Artichoke Pesto Zucchini Noodles

Source: Artichoke Pesto Zucchini Noodles

This Artichoke Pesto Zucchini Noodles by Julie Zimmer is a simple, easy, and flavorful dish that can be served as a starter (entrée) or a main meal. Of course, you could make the same dish with pasta, but this healthy version is worth a try. It’s also a great way to get your kids to eat more vegetables. Bon appétit!

3. Roasted Asparagus with Pistachio Pesto and Pearl Couscous

Source: Roasted Asparagus with Pistachio Pesto and Pearl Couscous

This Roasted Asparagus with Pistachio Pesto and Pearl Couscous by Fleur Droog is so delicious and flavorful! The pistachio pesto works beautifully with the roasted asparagus. The perfect dinner to impress everyone at the table.

4. Spinach Pesto Pasta With Almond Parmesan

Source: Spinach Pesto Pasta With Almond Parmesan

Packed with spinach, basil, toasted almonds, and garlic, get ready to bless your pasta with a whole heap of flavor! A convenient bonus is that this Spinach Pesto Pasta With Almond Parmesan by Harriet Porterfield can be prepared in less than 20 minutes, perfect for a speedy evening meal.

5. Avocado Pesto Pizza

Source: Avocado Pesto Pizza

This Avocado Pesto Pizza by James Wythe is the ultimate healthy vegan pizza. Packed full of good fats from avocado, pine nuts, and olive oil and topped with colorful and nutritious vegetables, this pizza will have you feeling amazing. The chickpea flour base is naturally gluten-free and full of protein! It may look like a lot to do but it’s very simple to create. This healthy vegan pizza is the perfect dinner to make after a busy day when you just want to unwind and eat something good. Try it out!

6. Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Chips With Kale Pesto

Source: Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Chips With Kale Pesto

These Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Chips With Kale Pesto by Julie Van den Kerchove are a very nice bite for the holidays. You can already make the pesto in advance and cut the chips into slices. So you have all the time in the evening to enjoy the cozy atmosphere while the chips are golden brown in the oven. If you bake them long enough, they will become deliciously crispy!

7. Creamy Basil Pesto with Macadamia Nuts

Source: Creamy Basil Pesto with Macadamia Nuts

This Creamy Basil Pesto with Macadamia Nuts by Louise and Nico comes together wonderfully when using macadamia nuts rather than pine nuts. This pesto works in so many ways on many dishes such as pasta and sandwiches!

8. Roasted Italian Brussels with Arugula Pistachio Pesto

Source: Roasted Italian Brussels with Arugula Pistachio Pesto

If you love all things Brussels, you’re going to love this modern vegan Roasted Italian Brussels with Arugula Pistachio Pesto by Gabrielle St. Claire. What’s fab about this recipe is everything. It’s a quick and easy veggie-packed sauce, that features staple ingredients, texture, healthy fats, and a gorgeous color, the dish can easily be made in bulk, and is perfect for any season!

9. Carrot Top−Pea Soup with Pesto

Source: Carrot Top−Pea Soup with Pesto

Kinda fancy-looking while super quick to make, this herby Carrot Top−Pea Soup with Pesto by Celine Steen is the perfect complement to the sourdough loaf you got into baking when the world got hit by a pandemic. Which is, hopefully, but a bad memory by the time you read this. Fingers crossed.

10. Pesto Feta Swirl Buns

Source: Pesto Feta Swirl Buns

Herby pesto swirl buns with vegan feta cheese! These Pesto Feta Swirl Buns by Anna Sue are kind of addictive. They seem to disappear before they touch the table. Imagine… a light and fluffy dough swirled with homemade pesto and melty feta cheese. So soft, springy, and ultra fluffy. And it’s super simple to make, but it’s a great base for the buns.

11. Cilantro Pesto

Source: Cilantro Pesto

Cilantro itself is low in calories and is thought to help with disease prevention and health promotion. Its deep green leaves contain antioxidants and fiber, as well as beneficial essential oils. Cilantro is a good source of vitamins and minerals, and is one of the richest herbal sources of vitamin K. This Cilantro Pesto by Wendy Irene comes together easily!

12. Pumpkin Seed Pesto

Source: Pumpkin Seed Pesto

Pesto is an incredibly versatile sauce that can be enjoyed in countless ways. In addition to mixing it into pasta, noodles, rice, and spiralized vegetables, you can use it as a dip for crackers and crudités, a topping for toast, pizza, salad, and baked potatoes, or a flavor booster for proteins. This homemade Pumpkin Seed Pesto by Tara Weir is super easy to make, and you can have fun playing around with different nuts/seeds, greens, herbs, and “add-ins. It’s nut-free so everyone can enjoy it!

13. Kale Walnut Pesto Pasta

Source: Kale Walnut Pesto Pasta

If you’re trying to up your meal prep game, making your own dips and sauces can be a game changer! This Kale Walnut Pesto Pasta by Mitra Shirmohammadi is packed with nutrients, full of flavors, and versatile. You can serve it with pasta, slather it on your toast, use it in sandwiches, serve it with roasted vegetables and proteins, use it in pizza, salads, etc. As you can see the options are endless!

14. Zucchini Basil Pesto Lasagna

Source: Zucchini Basil Pesto Lasagna

Zucchini, cashew cheese, basil pesto, and tomatoes are all combined to create an explosion of flavor in this recipe for Zucchini Basil Pesto Lasagna by Amanda Smith. Combining the fresh crunch of the zucchini and tomatoes, with the creaminess of the cashew cheese and the pesto creates a hearty filling meal for everyone.

15. Eggplant Roll Ups with Hemp Basil Pesto

Source: Eggplant Roll Ups with Hemp Basil Pesto

These Eggplant Roll Ups with Hemp Basil Pesto by Amy Height are an excellent way to use any leftover pesto! They are so yummy and make a really fun light lunch or part of a main meal.

