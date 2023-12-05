What if life was just desserts? Well, it can be with these desserts from November 2023! Featuring delights like these, you’ll find yourself adding these to your dessert rotation. Plus, they’re all vegan!

1. Ginger and Molasses Cookies

Source: Ginger and Molasses Cookies

Warming, sweet, crunchy, chewy, and moreish, these Ginger and Molasses Cookies by Ed Tatton are a favorite of ours when the weather starts to turn in the autumn. I think it’s the delicious complex flavor that comes from the molasses—a syrup derived from brown sugar that is used in making rum. Excerpted from BReD by Edward Tatton and Natasha Tatton. Copyright © 2023 Edward Tatton and Natasha Tatton. Photography by Janis Nicolay. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

2. Jaffa Cakes

Source: Jaffa Cakes

These Jaffa Cakes by Aimee Ryan have a spongey base, and an orange jelly center, and are topped with crisp chocolate.

3. White Chocolate Babka

Source: White Chocolate Babka

This White Chocolate Babka by Kirsten Kaminski is what every yeast cake lovers dreams are made off! It’s not only completely vegan but super fluffy and moist with a delicious almond white chocolate filling.

4. Mint Melt Away Chocolate Tartlets

Source: Mint Melt Away Chocolate Tartlets

These Mint Melt Away Chocolate Tartlets by Carol Clayton are luscious, ultra-chocolatey filling, paired with a chewy no-bake crust, and are one of the best desserts you’ll ever taste! In the spirit of the season, I added mint to the ganache filling which is divided between mini tart pans for easy sharing. This recipe is also the perfect amount for 1 (9½ x 1½”) tart and freezes beautifully. I promise, your guest will love it!

5. Scottish Shortbread

Source: Scottish Shortbread by Ed Tatton

The goal is a buttery texture that melts in your mouth but is soft and crumbly at the same time. This shortbread is best the day it is baked, so I like to cut and bake only as many as I need at one time, and keep the remaining dough refrigerated. Excerpted from BReD by Edward Tatton and Natasha Tatton. Copyright © 2023 Edward Tatton and Natasha Tatton. Photography by Janis Nicolay. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

6. Healthy, Moist & Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chocolate Cake

Source: Healthy, Moist & Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chocolate Cake

This chocolate cake will melt in your mouth! Wholesomely decadent and not too sweet, this Healthy, Moist & Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chocolate Cake by Julie Zimmer is simple to make and good for you. Naturally sweetened with two ripe bananas, a bit of maple syrup, and two tablespoons of granulated sugar cane, this cake is great for an afternoon snack.

7. Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Tarts

Source: Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Tarts

This Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Tarts by Crystal Bonnet is a chocolate lover’s dream with an elegant finish! Hazelnut and chocolate is a very popular flavor combination and this recipe knocks it out of the park. It’s important to have all the ingredients for the hazelnut chocolate filling at room temperature; if they’re cold, once you add the cacao butter, the mixture will seize and start setting, causing the filling to be challenging to work with. Chocolate requires patience.

8. Hazelnut Madeleines

Source: Hazelnut Madeleines

A madeleine is a little shell-shaped sponge cake that is very popular in Europe. Similarly, a financier is a pocket-size almond sponge cake. Both cakes are packed with flavor and texture, but the main difference between them is that traditionally madeleines are made with whole eggs and baking powder, while financiers are made with egg whites and no added leavening. I’ve taken inspiration from both madeleines and financiers and created this simple and delicious recipe for Hazelnut Madeleines by Ed Tatton. Excerpted from BReD by Edward Tatton and Natasha Tatton. Copyright © 2023 Edward Tatton and Natasha Tatton. Photography by Janis Nicolay. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

9. Maple Pecan Tahini Fudge

Source: Maple Pecan Tahini Fudge

This Maple Pecan Tahini Fudge by Tara Sunshine is luscious and creamy with a wonderful maple flavor and a nice little crunch from the pecans. The bonus is, it’s vegan, paleo, keto, refined sugar-free, and packed with healthy fats and protein, too!

10. Chocolate Mousse with Aquafaba

Source: Chocolate Mousse with Aquafaba

Vegan chocolate mousse with aquafaba is light, fluffy, and decadent. This Chocolate Mousse with Aquafaba by Maggie Wescott is made without eggs and dairy and is a swoon-worthy vegan dessert for any occasion. Serve it with a dollop of coconut whipped cream for an extra luscious treat!

