Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Faux meats have come a long way and there are so many vegan meat options to choose from! It’s super easy to go to the store and pick up a vegan roast with stuffing and everything. However, making your own meaty vegan main course is a great way to personalize your holiday spread. Adjust the taste and ingredients to all preferences and dietary needs so that everyone can enjoy the food. Feeling inspired to whip up your own meaty vegan main course for the upcoming holidays? Check out these 10 delicious meaty vegan entrees! They will impress vegans and carnists alike!
We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 20,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy!
1. Meatless Meatloaf
Source: Meatless Meatloaf
With all the traditional seasonings of the original, this vegan Meatless Meatloaf by Alison Corey with chickpeas, peppers, and onions is big on flavor and topped with a tomato maple glaze. Perfect as the main dish at your next dinner party, or easy enough to pull together for a weeknight meal.
2. Pineapple Baked Ham
Source: Pineapple Baked Ham
The holiday ham, adorned with pineapple rings, is a magazine cover-ready classic. Here, you can stroll down memory lane with a plant-based version, complete with a layer of white “fat” wrapped around it and a sweet, pineapple glaze. This Pineapple Baked Ham by Plant-Based Meats, Robin Asbell is delicious!
Get the Blessed Cookbook!
3. Spicy Gumbo
Source: Spicy Gumbo
This delicious Spicy Gumbo by Steven Seighman is perfect for those cold winter nights, or when you just need some really tasty comfort food.
4. Fried “Chicken” and Gravy
Source: Fried “Chicken” and Gravy
Tofu is such a versatile ingredient that when prepare in different ways, also yields very different tastes and textures. This Fried “Chicken” and Gravy recipe by Jessica Uy is so good!
5. Seitan Steak and Mushroom Pie
Source: Seitan Steak and Mushroom Pie
This Seitan Steak and Mushroom Pie by Jenny Marie is perfect for a Sunday dinner, or just as a comforting any-night meal to warm you up when it’s cold outside. They pair perfectly with creamy mashed potatoes, green vegetables, and lashings of rich gravy.
6. Balsamic BBQ Seitan and Tempeh Ribs
Source: Balsamic BBQ Seitan and Tempeh Ribs
These Balsamic BBQ Seitan and Tempeh Ribs by Rhea Parsons are indulgent, delicious, and will satisfy any BBQ cravings you may get. Serve them with some mashed potatoes and coleslaw or your favorite BBQ fixings. They make a great appetizer or entree.
7. Taiwanese-Style Braised Tempeh “Pork” (Lu Rou Fan)
Source: Taiwanese-Style Braised Tempeh “Pork” (Lu Rou Fan)
Easy, authentic vegan version of classic Taiwanese Braised Pork (Lu Rou Fan) using tempeh. Marked by a sweet, savory, and umami sauce. With these meaty slices of king oyster mushroom, you won’t even remember that this bowl is vegan. George Lee‘s Taiwanese-Style Braised Tempeh “Pork” (Lu Rou Fan) is amazing!
8. Meatless Meatballs
Source: Meatless Meatballs
These Meatless Meatballs by Valentina Chiappa are great over pasta, in a sandwich, or on their own. They are so delicious and hearty. Keep them for yourself or serve them at a dinner party! Meatless meatballs will impress everyone there and satisfy any craving. You have to try making these!
9. Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Bake
Source: Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Bake
This Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Bake by Stephanie Davies is amazing. It will impress vegans and non-vegans alike. Perfect for parties and get-togethers! The puff pastry makes this dish seem fancy, even though it is super easy! The rich flavor, and crispy then soft texture – what more could you need?
10. NY Strip Steak
Source: NY Strip Steak
This NY Strip Steak by Doug McNish is a remarkable substitute for steak. This cruelty-free steak is made from vital wheat gluten flour and seasonings like red wine, garlic, and Dijon mustard to help give it the desired depth of savor. Serve this grilled on a barbecue, broiled in the oven, or pan-fried and sliced.
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments