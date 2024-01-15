Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

It will come as no surprise to anyone to hear that water is essential and that staying hydrated is of utmost importance. Our bodies are made up of about 60% water, and we need to make sure that stays topped up. Everything from healthy hair to a healthy heart relies on us getting enough water.

During these hot summer days, staying hydrated becomes even more important. Even slight dehydration can cause several issues in the body, such as poor physical performance, reduced motivation, and fatigue. It can also cause us to have headaches and mood swings.

The bottom line is that we just need to make sure that we drink enough water. However, for some people that can be a challenge. It might be that the taste of water is not appealing, or the natural signals our bodies send us to drink more, are being missed. People might have ailments that they have no idea could be ‘cured’ by drinking more water.

Thankfully, we inadvertently get some water from the foods we eat. Plenty of fruits and vegetables are very high in water content, so drinking juices can help you along the path of getting water.

Take a look at these OGP hydrating juices that might just be more palatable and enticing to those who tend to avoid water. What’s more, these juices come with tons of nutrients and health benefits.

1. Lemon and Greens Juice

Source: Lemon and Greens Juice/One Green Planet

This Lemon and Greens Juice by Nikki and Zuzana is a refreshing, alkalizing, and chlorophyll-filled boost to your body. This is a sweet, smooth, and tangy juice that is packed with bonus superpowers from ginger, lemon, and apple. There is no added sugar in this juice. Be sure to drink it fresh to gain all of its nutritional benefits.

2. Juicy Grapefruit Green Juice

Source: Juicy Grapefruit Green Juice/One Green Planet

There are six ingredients in this Juicy Grapefruit Green Juice by Sarah and Peter Hagstrom. The greens come from the highly nutritious kale and the deeply hydrating cucumber and celery. Grapefruit, a food also naturally high in water, brings the zest while the green apple adds a natural sweetness.

3. Antioxidant-Rich Kiwi Juice

Source: Antioxidant-Rich Kiwi Juice/One Green Planet

Mint, pineapple, red apples, ginger, and celery accompany kiwis in this Antioxidant-Rich Kiwi Juice by Olivia Budgen. The apples and pineapple offer a natural sweetness while the ginger and mint give a zing and zip to this hydrating and healthful juice.

4. Cranberry Apple Detox Juice

Source: Cranberry Apple Detox Juice/One Green Planet

This is a very refreshing drink that is the perfect balance between sweet and tart. This Cranberry Apple Detox Juice by Jesse Lane Lee might be touted as a detox drink, but it can be enjoyed whatever your intention. This is a thirst-quenching and hydrating drink for a hot day. For extra sparkle, you could try adding soda water.

5. Sunshine Juice

Source: Sunshine Juice/One Green Planet

Who doesn’t want a glass of sunshine? This Sunshine Juice by Rouxbe is a very simple juice made from carrots, oranges, and sweet potatoes. It is naturally packed with vitamins and requires no added sugar at all. This is a vibrant drink that will make you feel energized and healthful as well as hydrated.

6. Magical Celery Juice For Beginners

Source: Magical Celery Juice For Beginners/One Green Planet

This Magical Celery Juice For Beginners by Nikki and Zuzana contains just 2 ingredients—celery and lime. Celery is made up of around 95% water and is rich in vitamins, minerals, and 12 different antioxidants. It is the perfect hydrating drink that gives you a mega nutrient boost at the same time.

7. Carrot Orange Pineapple Detox Juice

Source: Carrot Orange Pineapple Detox Juice/One Green Planet

This stunning Carrot Orange Pineapple Detox Juice by Nicole Dunai is packed with vitamins and minerals. Not only do you get the nutrients from the fruits and vegetables, but this drink comes with the added powers of turmeric and ground flaxseed.

8. Refreshing Peach Juice

Source: Refreshing Peach Juice/One Green Planet

This Refreshing Peach Juice by Nita Ragoonanan is a perfect choice. This recipe calls for added sugar, but you could leave this out if you want or use your own choice of natural sweetener. Depending on the peaches you chose, they might be sweet enough just as they are.

9. Watermelon Juice

Source: Watermelon Juice/One Green Planet

Watermelon is one of the most hydrating foods you can eat at over 90% water. This Watermelon Juice by Gabriela Lupu is sweet and simple. The watermelon is accompanied by sweet yet tart pineapple and lemon juice. Throw everything into a blender and serve cold from the fridge.

10. Rainbow Juice

Source: Rainbow Juice/One Green Planet

First sunshine, now rainbows. This Rainbow Juice by Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez combines the explosive colors and flavors of beets, celery, green apples, kale, chard, lemons, and carrots. It makes for a delicious and nutrient-packed juice that will fill you up, hydrate you, and give you a great start to the day.

