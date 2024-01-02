Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

After going into a well to drink some water, this eagle found himself life-threatening situation. With his feathers too wet to fly, the eagle got stuck in the well under the hot sun for days without any food. He was in bad shape, but fortunately, rescuers found him before it was too late.

A professional caught the eagle, took him out, and gave him some water. Even though the bird’s wings weren’t broken, his feathers were damaged, and he was still weak from starvation. Thus, instead of letting him fly back into the wild, they took him to a wildlife rehabilitator. After a little bit of care and rest, he was healthy and strong enough to go home!

We’re so glad these rescuers found this eagle and were able to save him! Watching him get to fly back into the wild is incredible!

To help rescuers save more animals like this eagle, you can Donate to Friends of Nevada Wilderness here.

