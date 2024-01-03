Cytisine has been a hidden gem for decades, but its effectiveness is now making waves worldwide. Compared to placebo treatments, cytisine doubled the success rates of individuals attempting to quit. Notably, the drug is not only efficient but also low-cost, making it a promising option for low and middle-income countries where affordable smoking cessation aids are much needed.

The study delved into data from nearly 6,000 smokers across eight randomized controlled trials, giving a robust look at cytisine’s capabilities. In matchups with nicotine replacement therapy, cytisine modestly came out on top, suggesting it might be the more effective option. The researchers also explored cytisine’s performance against another smoking cessation drug, varenicline, with inconclusive comparisons. However, what stands out is that combining cytisine with behavioral or psychological therapy boosts its effectiveness even further.

While the news is promising, it’s essential to note that cytisine does come with mild and temporary gastrointestinal side effects. Yet, the study found no serious safety concerns, marking it as a potentially safe and significant aid for many smokers.

This affordable drug, available over the counter in Canada as Cravv and in parts of Europe as Tabex and Desmoxan, could be the solution many are seeking. With its ability to double the chances of quitting smoking, cytisine is not just a cost-effective solution but could be a lifesaver, reducing smoking-related deaths worldwide. As the world grapples with the smoking epidemic, cytisine’s rise might just signal a breath of fresh air for millions.

