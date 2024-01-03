Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Smoking is a tough habit to kick, but a recent study has brought some exciting news for those looking to quit. The study, published in the journal Addiction, highlights cytisine, a plant-based drug used mainly in Eastern Europe, as a potential game-changer in smoking cessation efforts. The research reveals that cytisine dramatically improves the odds of quitting smoking, outperforming even the well-known nicotine replacement therapy.
Source: Unlocking Behaviour Change/YouTube
