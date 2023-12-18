Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The Tobacco Industry has a ton of problems, including its impact on people’s health. But, what isn’t typically talked about is its impact on the planet. From marine pollution to landfill contribution, cigarettes and their byproducts are wreaking havoc on the environment. Here are fifteen ways that tobacco is wrecking the environment through plastic.

1. Production of Plastic Filters

Manufacturing cigarette filters requires significant amounts of plastic. This process consumes fossil fuels and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating Climate change.

2. Marine Pollution

Source: UNDO/Youtube

Cigarette butts are non-biodegradable and can take up to 10 years to decompose. When improperly disposed of, they often end up in water bodies, releasing toxic chemicals and microplastics, and endangering marine life.

3. Landfill Contributions

The tobacco industry produces trillions of cigarettes each year, resulting in a substantial amount of plastic waste. These discarded cigarette packs and other plastic tobacco packaging materials contribute to overflowing landfills, which release harmful greenhouse gases.

4. Plastic Wrappers

Cigarette packs are wrapped in plastic film, adding to the industry’s plastic consumption. With millions of packs sold daily, the amount of plastic waste generated from packaging alone is significant.

5. Single-Use Plastics

Lighters, matches, and other smoking accessories associated with tobacco consumption are often made of plastic. These items are frequently discarded after a single use, contributing to the growing plastic pollution crisis.

6. Cigarette Butts

Source: National Geographic/Youtube

Cigarette filters are primarily made of a type of plastic called cellulose acetate. An estimated 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are discarded annually worldwide, making them the most common form of litter on the planet.

7. Microplastic Contamination

Cigarette filters break apart over time, releasing microplastics into the environment. These microplastics often end up in soil, water bodies, and even the air, posing risks to both ecosystems and human health.

8. Plastic Waste Mismanagement

The tobacco industry has been accused of inadequate waste management practices, leading to plastic pollution. Improper disposal, lack of recycling initiatives, and limited product stewardship contribute to the industry’s negative environmental impact.

9. Deforestation

Source: World Health Organization/Youtube

Tobacco farming often requires large areas of land, leading to deforestation in some regions. This destruction of forests contributes to the loss of biodiversity and releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, worsening Climate change.

10. Plastic Industry Ties

Big Tobacco has financial interests in the plastic industry as several tobacco companies also produce plastic products. This connection creates a conflict of interest, hindering meaningful progress toward reducing plastic waste and environmental harm.

11. Packaging Waste

Apart from cigarette packs, tobacco companies use plastic packaging for other tobacco products like cigars, snuff, and chewing tobacco. The excessive use of plastic in packaging adds to the industry’s overall plastic waste footprint.

12. Defective Product Waste

During the manufacturing process, tobacco companies discard or reject imperfect cigarettes and other tobacco products. These defective products, often wrapped in plastic, contribute to the industry’s plastic waste and environmental impact.

13. Promotion of Single-Use Plastic

Tobacco companies frequently distribute promotional items like lighters, ashtrays, and plastic cigarette cases. These items are often designed for single use and contribute to the global plastic waste problem.

Marlboro has given away branded plastic cups, dice, ashtrays, and lighters in the past.

14. Plastic in Tobacco Farming

The use of plastic mulch in tobacco farming is common. Plastic mulch helps with weed control and moisture retention but leads to plastic waste once the farming season ends. Improper disposal of this plastic mulch can harm soil health and contaminate water sources.

15. Environmental Health Hazards

The production and incineration of plastic materials used in the tobacco industry release toxic chemicals and pollutants into the environment. These pollutants can have adverse effects on both human health and ecosystems, contributing to air and water Pollution.

Other than the impact that cigarettes can have on your health, they have a wide range of negative implications regarding the environment. Either way, the evidence is clear: the tobacco industry’s plastic problem is contributing significantly to our planet’s demise.

It is crucial to recognize that addressing this issue requires collective action. Governments, organizations, and individuals must hold Big Tobacco accountable for its environmental impact, pushing for more sustainable packaging alternatives and stricter regulations on tobacco-related waste. Additionally, consumers have a pivotal role to play by choosing sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives or quitting smoking altogether, thereby reducing the demand for such harmful products.

Sign this petition to stop cigarette butt littering!

Solution Not Pollution Sweatshirt by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: