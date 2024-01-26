Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

London-based shoe company Vivobarefoot has collaborated with material science company Balena to develop the world’s first 3D printed, made-to-measure, compostable shoes. The shoes, adorned in a distinctive beige/white color reminiscent of the long-net stinkhorn fungus found in forests, are poised to make a significant impact on the fashion industry’s environmental footprint.

The initiative aims to address the alarming environmental impact of footwear disposal, with millions of shoes ending up in landfills each year. The fashion industry, responsible for 10% of the world’s carbon emissions, has long been scrutinized for its contribution to environmental degradation. Vivobarefoot’s innovative approach seeks to reshape the traditional linear production model, introducing a groundbreaking scan-to-print-to-soil concept that significantly reduces waste in supply chains.

Following in-store foot scans, the shoes take up to 30 hours to craft, ensuring a precise fit for the wearer. Priced between $250 and $330, the compostable shoes are positioned as a premium, environmentally conscious choice for consumers. The commitment to sustainability goes beyond the product’s lifecycle, as worn-out shoes can be returned to an industrial facility for composting.

Co-founder of Vivobarefoot, Asher Clark, emphasized the significance of this revolutionary approach, stating, “This is about reimagining the way things are done from linear, offshore production to the world’s first scan-to-print-to-soil footwear. It is a vision for cutting out a lot of waste in supply chains and providing an end-of-life solution for the footwear industry.”

However, amidst the accolades for this environmentally friendly initiative, Clark acknowledged a caveat. The thermoplastic used in crafting these compostable shoes requires a composting plant to break down. The polymer composition consists of 51% biological materials and 49% petrochemical, emphasizing the need for a specialized composting process to ensure the sustainable disposal of the footwear.

