Vegan activist Tash Peterson found herself in some controversy on Christmas Day, culminating in a tense standoff with West Australian police at the doorstep of the house where she was spending the holiday. The altercation unfolded as officers sought to arrest Peterson in connection with a recent protest at a Perth shopping mall.

Source: Tash Peterson/YouTube

Video footage posted by Peterson on Monday captured a heated exchange between her and a male officer at the front door. The officer informed her of her arrest on suspicion of criminal damage related to a protest at a local butcher shop. Peterson had posted a video of herself pouring fake blood over a glass display case of meats during the Sunday demonstration.

The arrest took a turn when officers requested the white T-shirt worn by Peterson during the protest as evidence. A dispute ensued over whether the police could enter the house without a warrant. An older woman, asserting her rights, insisted that the officers couldn’t enter without proper authorization. The officer argued their authority to search for evidence at the location of the suspect’s arrest.

After a disagreement, Peterson eventually retrieved the garment featuring a graphic depiction of a pig in a slaughterhouse beneath the slogan ‘End this Holocaust.’ Subsequently, she underwent a pat-down by a female officer before being placed in the back seat of an unmarked police vehicle.

In a Facebook post accompanying the video, Peterson shared the confiscation of her new shirt and disclosed the charges against her: “Criminal Damage” and “Disorderly Conduct.” She emphasized the temporary nature of the stage fake blood used in the protest. Peterson is scheduled to appear in court on January 8th to address the charges stemming from the controversial incident.

