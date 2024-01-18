Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The idyllic image of lush, green fields might hide an alarming truth – our soils are becoming increasingly polluted with microplastics, and fertilizers are a major culprit! A groundbreaking study from Lancaster University and Rothamsted Research in the UK has revealed a sharp rise in soil microplastic pollution over the past 50 years, a trend significantly linked to the use of both organic and inorganic fertilizers.

This revelation emerged from an extensive examination of soil samples collected from a longstanding experiment dating back to 1843. The researchers’ findings, published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature, show a worrying increase in microplastic concentrations in agricultural soils. Interestingly, this surge was particularly notable in soils treated with fertilizers, whether organic (like farmyard manure) or inorganic.

Before 1914, no microplastics were detected in soil samples, aligning with the timeline of modern plastic creation about a century ago. However, a significant spike was observed from 1966 to 2022. This increase was not only seen in soils treated with fertilizers but also in untreated soils, although to a lesser extent. This points to a broader issue of rising plastic use in society, impacting various sectors from infrastructure to fashion.

The study’s findings are a wake-up call. They highlight a stark reality: the application of both organic and inorganic fertilizers is directly contributing to escalating microplastic levels in our soils. This revelation raises concerns about the long-term impacts on agricultural activity and the environment.

As we grapple with this challenge, the study underscores the urgent need for a reevaluation of our relationship with plastics, particularly in agriculture. With no immediate solution to remediate microplastic Pollution, understanding and mitigating its effects on agricultural systems is more crucial than ever.

This study not only sheds light on a hidden environmental crisis but also invites us to rethink our practices and move towards a more sustainable and plastic-conscious future.

