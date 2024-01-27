Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Climate change isn’t just about rising seas and scorching heatwaves; it’s also unleashing a pothole plague on our roads! In 2023, the UK reported nearly 630,000 pothole complaints – a shocking five-year peak. Across the pond, the USA saw a staggering 57% surge in vehicle damages due to potholes compared to 2021. What’s causing this asphalt anarchy? Climate change is a key culprit, assaulting our streets with severe weather and fluctuating temperatures.
Source: Integrated Roadways/YouTube
