The Nilwala River in southern Sri Lanka, known for its picturesque bends and lush surroundings, has become a hotspot for these dangerous encounters. As the floods intensify, crocodiles, in search of calmer waters, are increasingly straying into human habitats, including the tea estates in Akuressa. Imagine the shock of a woman working in the tea fields when a 15-foot crocodile emerged near her! These encounters have escalated to a point where wildlife officials are tirelessly working to keep the reptiles at bay, emphasizing the urgency for a long-term solution to this growing conflict.

The story of the Nilwala River and its crocodile residents is not new. In recent years, the frequency and intensity of floods have surged, posing a dual threat to humans and crocodiles alike. For crocodiles, floods are a means to explore and settle in new territories. However, these adventurous journeys often lead them straight into human settlements, culverts, or even inside homes as floodwaters recede.

The situation is dire. Social media is abuzz with warnings, and stories of pets, and sometimes humans, becoming unexpected prey are not uncommon. The locals, once accustomed to swimming in the river, now avoid it for fear of an encounter with these ancient predators.

Despite the danger, there’s an ecological balance to consider. Floods play a natural role in dispersing crocodile populations and ensuring the survival of the species. However, as climate change amplifies the frequency and intensity of floods, this balance is disturbed, leading to increased human-crocodile confrontations.

As we witness the changing landscape of Sri Lanka, one thing is clear: Climate change is not a distant threat but a present reality, altering the way humans and wildlife coexist. The rising human-crocodile conflict along the Nilwala River is a stark reminder of the urgency to address Climate change and find harmonious ways to live alongside nature. Stay alert, stay informed, and tread cautiously, for the crocodiles are closer than ever.