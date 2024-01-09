Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
As the world grapples with the effects of Climate change, Sri Lanka faces a unique and terrifying challenge: the rise of human-crocodile conflicts. Climate-induced changes have turned the country’s weather patterns erratic, with prolonged droughts followed by intense rains causing severe flooding. This shift is not only affecting the human populace but also the resident wildlife, particularly crocodiles.
Source: Travel with pradeep/YouTube
