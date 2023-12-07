Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In the latest canine antics to take TikTok by storm, a video featuring Ollie, a perplexed dog, has garnered over 9.4 million views in just two days. The clip, posted by @iam.good.boy.ollie, captures the canine’s bewilderment as he grapples with the concept of not being allowed to bring a simple stick indoors.

The footage unfolds with a woman adjusting Christmas tree decorations inside a home. Outside, Ollie is seen sitting attentively, holding a wooden stick in his mouth, his eyes fixated on the festive scene indoors. The overlay text humorously conveys Ollie’s internal dialogue: “Trying to understand why I’m not allowed to have a stick inside but the humans can bring in a whole damn tree.”

The accompanying caption adds a touch of exasperation, stating, “It makes NO sense.” As Ollie’s confusion is portrayed, the video strikes a chord with viewers who can’t help but relate to the confused dog encountering human rules.

With over 1.7 million likes, Ollie’s video has become a viral sensation, spreading joy and laughter across the TikTok community. The relatable humor resonates with pet owners and anyone who has witnessed the quirks of their furry companions.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: