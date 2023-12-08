Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The recent appointment of Robbie Douglas-Miller as the UK animal welfare minister in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has sparked controversy and calls for Downing Street to provide clarity on the decision. Douglas-Miller, a shooting enthusiast and recently appointed peer, owns a grouse moor in Scotland and has advocated for the culling of seals and wild birds, raising concerns about conflicts of interest and his suitability for the role.
Douglas-Miller’s ownership of a grouse moor, involvement in a fishery seeking a seal culling license, and his licenses to kill wild birds are clear indications that he’s not concerned with animal welfare. Such appointments raise questions about the government’s priorities and its dedication to environmental and wildlife conservation.
One of the key points of contention surrounds Douglas-Miller’s position on shooting seals as a measure to protect salmon. Environmental experts, including Hugo Tagholm of Oceana UK, dispute this perspective, emphasizing that issues such as overfishing, salmon farming, and poor water quality are the primary drivers of salmon decline. Tagholm stresses the need to focus on addressing these root causes rather than resorting to the controversial practice of shooting seals, especially considering the vulnerable status of seal populations.
The timing of Douglas-Miller’s appointment has also raised eyebrows, with critics expressing suspicion about the government’s motives, particularly as the country approaches a possible general election. Dr. Ruth Tingay, a bird expert, questions the rationale behind adding another wealthy, unelected grouse moor owner to Defra, especially when facing potential electoral challenges.
Furthermore, Douglas-Miller’s connection with other grouse moor owners, such as Lord Benyon, who has been a long-serving Defra minister, adds to concerns about a trend of unelected individuals with ties to the shooting industry holding influential positions within the department.
Caroline Lucas, the Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, and Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrats’ deputy leader, have both voiced their reservations about the appointment, highlighting the potential conflicts of interest and the need for transparency in the decision-making process.
A spokesperson from Defra has defended Douglas-Miller, stating that he is fully committed to the government’s animal welfare, Conservation, and nature recovery initiatives. However, the controversy surrounding this appointment underscores the importance of ensuring that individuals entrusted with key environmental roles are perceived as impartial and dedicated to the broader goals of protecting wildlife and preserving the natural environment.
