January 12th will be burned in my mind forever . It's the day you came into my life. I begged your owner while dragging you hardly able to stand into the city shelter to please let me take you and him to a vet instead. Please don't make him walk in that shelter. I knew you were so old and sick. The owner laughed in my face and said no. I watched you cling to his leg. 18 years you gave him and he was at the shelter to euthanize you. I looked at you standing there and signaled to the shelter team I would be taking you. I got you to my car and threw up everywhere from the blood and fluids leaking all over me. The smell of your infected masses. The smell of urine. I wasn't sure how to even help you but I knew you deserved better than ending at the shelter. I took you straight to the vet for pain control and ready to make the decision to let you go in a loving place if needed. The more I sat with you at the vet I realized you had no clue what love was. I would touch you and your eyes looked confused. I decided we were going to find love before you left. Our amazing partner @goodvetscharlotte saw the same value in you. They agreed to doing your mass removal surgery. I simply wanted them off so you could feel what it's like to drink water or eat without pain. I thought if I could give you a week of real life and love it would mean the world to me. You started your life being "adopted" 18 years years ago at the shelter and then they tried to take you back when you were of no use. I sat with you the first week and thought just how much I would give to have had you the 18 years, you are amazing Seymour. The days turned to weeks. I am in amazement that today we celebrate 6 months with you. I love you to infinity and beyond my sweet old man. You wait for me at the door. You "yell" at me for cookies 24/7. I can't imagine life without you. Every family event your front and center in your pjs. Every puppy that comes in you play police like a true Pappy. Seymour I knew you needed me that night but I had no clue how much my heart needed you. we have become best friends and I am yours and you are mine! Happy 6 months Seymour🫶🏻

