Veganism is seeing steady growth as people become more aware of the environmental and ethical impacts of animal agriculture. However, for some, the leap to veganism is farther than others. Read on to discover amazing stories of ranchers, chefs, slaughterhouse workers, and others who have gone vegan and never looked back!

1. Texas Cattle Ranchers: Renee King-Sonnen and Tommy Sonnen

Source: NowThis News/YouTube

When Renee King-Sonnen married her husband, Tommy Sonnen, she moved to his 147-acre cattle ranch in Angleton, Texas. Tommy’s family had been ranchers for generations, and he had carried on their line of work. However, when Renee hand-raised a calf named Rowdy Girl, her perspective on the ranching industry changed forever. Renee was no longer able to tolerate the cruelty of the cattle industry. She soon went vegan. Eventually, through donations, she managed to amass enough money to purchase her husband’s cattle. The two then converted the ranch into an animal sanctuary. Named Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, the property is now home to farm animals who will never be slaughtered or sold. Additionally, the sanctuary grows organic vegetables.

2. Butcher Turned Vegan: Brian Kavanaugh

Before becoming a vegan, Brian Kavanaugh spent 15 years working as a butcher. However, after watching the documentary “Earthlings” narrated by Joaquin Phoenix, Kavanaugh was inspired to go vegan. At first, he kept his veganism secret and continued to work as a butcher. Eventually, though, he could no longer continue. So he left his job and applied to work at Scotland–based Sgaia’s Vegan Meats. He even helped the brand create its version of vegan sausage.

3. Michelin Starred Chef: Alexis Gauthier

Born in Avignon, France, Chef Alexis Gauthier is world-renowned. His London restaurant Gauthier SOHO has even earned a Michelin star. In 2015, Gauthier took part in PETA’s international vegan for a month challenge. He received positive feedback, and eventually turned Gauthier SOHO permanently vegan in 2021. It was the first classical French fine-dining restaurant in the world. Since then, he has also opened a more casual vegan restaurant called 123V. Gauthier himself has been vegan since 2016.

4. Dairy Farmer: Jay Wilde

Source: Lockwood Film/YouTube

For many years, Jay Wilde ran a dairy and beef farm in Derbyshire, England. However, in 2017 he decided to transition away from animal agriculture. So, Wilde rehomed the majority of his cattle to the Hillside Animal Sanctuary. This process was documented in the BAFTA Award–winning film 73 Cows. Now, Wilde’s farm produces organic oat milk. Additionally, he also works with the organization Refarm’d, which helps farmers transition away from animal agriculture.

5. Slaughterhouse Worker: Craig Whitney

Craig Whitney grew up on a farm in New South Wales, Australia where his father was a third-generation farmer. At a young age, Whitney was exposed to various forms of horrific animal cruelty including dogs being shot and cattle being castrated and dehorned. When Whitney got older, he began working in a cattle slaughterhouse. However, he quickly became horrified by the work. For one, it was dangerous. Terrified cows would often escape their bindings and hurt people. Additionally, he noticed that many of his coworkers were former felons or recent immigrants who were desperate for work. But after a time, the brutal nature of the job took a toll.

Whitney quit the slaughterhouse industry in 2013. Yet even after leaving, he was plagued by terrible dreams and PTSD from his time at the slaughterhouse. So, in 2018 after suffering a mental breakdown, he became vegan. Now, Whitney works as an animal rights activist.

6. Chicken and Cattle Farmers: Rodney and Jennifer Barrett

Rodney and Jennifer Barrett used to raise Chickens and Cattle on their Arkansas farm. However, when Rodney was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 1999, it sparked the beginning of a transition away from animal agriculture for the farmers. Eventually, they adopted a vegan diet to help manage Rodney’s disease. Over time, they started to realize that they could no longer continue raising chickens and cattle for slaughter. So with help from Rowdy Girl Sanctuary and the Rancher Advocacy Program, they began to transition away from animal agriculture. Now instead of chickens and cows, their farm grows mushrooms.

7. Goat Cheese Farm to Sanctuary: Andrea Davis

Unlike many other farmers, Andrea Davis never raised animals for slaughter. Instead, she set out to produce goat cheese free from cruelty at her Colorado farm. However, she eventually realized that, even with a humanely run farm, the cheesemaking process was inherently cruel. So, Davis went vegan and transitioned her goat cheese dairy to an animal sanctuary and vegan education center. Now, the former farm is known as The Sanctuary School at Broken Shovels Farm.

8. Livestock Vet Turned Vegan: Dr. Alice Brough

Dr. Alice Brough originally became a livestock vet hoping to improve welfare standards in the industry. For several years, she worked as a vet in the pig farming industry. There, she witnessed horrible cruelty. Eventually, she realized that going vegan was the only course of action to improve the living conditions of factory-farmed animals. Now, she works with the Animal rights group VIVA! as a veterinary consultant and campaigner for Animal rights.

9. Pig Farmer: Justin Reineke.

When Justin Reineke was only 16, he began working on a pig farm. There, he saw many of the cruel things that are done to pigs on farms. This includes a practice called “thumping” where piglets are killed by being smashed on the ground. Eventually, Reineke was able to leave the industry behind. He became a vegan and began working as an Animal rights activist. Now, he speaks out about the cruelty animals face on factory farms. Reineke even adopted an American mini pig named Bubba.

10. Susana Chavez

Born in Mexico City, Susana Chavez’s first job was in a chicken slaughterhouse. There, she noticed not only the horrible cruelty to animals but also the toll on the workers. Slaughterhouse workers experience a high rate of psychological stress.

Eventually, Chavez moved to California and became vegan. She now works for the Animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere.

As these ten people show us, everyone has the potential to reduce animal suffering. Adopting a vegan lifestyle and speaking out against the cruelty of animal agriculture can have a far-reaching impact on our world.

