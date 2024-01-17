Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Originally bred as guardians, Rottweilers are often considered intimidating due to their large size and breed history. However, as one Rottweiler named Dyce proves, appearances can be misleading. A sweet video shows the large Rottweiler’s happy reaction to a stranger stopping to say hello to him.
In the video Dyce (who lives in the Netherlands with his people) can be seen joyfully receiving attention and pets from someone. Text overlay on the video reads, “Pov: your dog is so used to people crossing the street to avoid him, so when someone says hi to him it makes his day”. The sweet Rottweiler can be seen snuggling into the person who stopped to say hello to him.
The video received lots of positive attention, with many praising the person who stopped to pet the sweet Rottweiler. Others said that they would be more than happy to give Dyce some love if they saw him! Currently, the video has been liked over 17,000 times on TikTok.
