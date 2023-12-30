Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

When Comfort, previously known as Charlotte, arrived at the South LA Animal Shelter on December 3rd, it seemed that there was little hope for the terrified, abandoned dog. Only three months old, she had already been rejected by her family. Fortunately, someone saw Comfort being abandoned and rescued her.

However, after arriving at the shelter, the puppy was too terrified to move. The shelter environment was loud and disorienting. So the traumatized dog huddled in the corner of her kennel trembling. She was too scared to eat or drink. Without any improvement in her condition, the shelter began to consider euthanizing the young dog. However, then something happened that changed Comfort’s life forever.

@katelovesmutts2 SOS Charlotte #A2117043 this terrified baby in the back needs out ASAP‼️ repost @hellosouthladogs Email blasts have been sent, and nothing 💔 She was brought in when the finder saw people kicking the dog out of the house, saying they didn’t want her. She has a mild upper respiratory infection. At just three months old, Charlotte is terrified in this environment. All day long, she keeps her nose in the corner and shakes. I keep coming back to check on her and find her in the exact same position. Tolerant of touch. Depressed, terrified, little appetite. Needs out ASAP. Repeat Parvo tests NEGATIVE South LA Shelter 1850 W 60th St. Los Angeles, CA 90047 ☎️ (888) 452-7381 ♬ take a moment to breathe. – normal the kid

Ashley Pittman, who volunteers at the shelter, noticed the terrified, abandoned dog and posted a video of her to Instagram and TikTok. Pittman was also able to get Comfort transferred to the animal rescue, A Purposeful Rescue where she also volunteers.

Soon after, someone who had seen Comfort’s story on Pittman’s social media reached out to her and the rescue and offered to foster the puppy. Foster homes can help reduce shelter animals’ stress and acclimate them to living in a home. Soon, Comfort was picked up by her new foster family. Although the terrified, abandoned dog struggled to transition, she is slowly gaining confidence with her foster. Hopefully, her true personality will soon begin to shine and the young dog will be able to find a loving forever home.

