Louis is a rescued French Bulldog who was saved in 2018. After spending several months in a foster home gaining weight, he was adopted by a shelter employee at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In his new home, Louis discovered a hidden talent. The rescue French Bulldog is an awesome foster sibling!
His human often brings home foster puppies. Although she was not sure how Louis would react at first, his excitement soon became evident. He wanted to help the pups in need. The Frenchie loves to play with the foster puppies and helps get them comfortable with dogs. After his traumatic past, Louis is a great role model for the young pups.
The rescue French Bulldog helps the foster puppies in his home feel more secure and comfortable. Over the past three years, Louis has helped more than 200 puppies find homes of their very own. He is a paw-sitive force in the puppies’ lives!
