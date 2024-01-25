Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Dogs thrive off of routines and can get very upset when they are disrupted. One hilarious TikTok video highlights this. In the clip, a Pit Bull named Drako can be seen interrupting a party his humans are throwing. He sits in the middle of the party, demanding to be tucked in.
@papi_alan910
Someone ready for bed 😂 #pitbull #fyp #funny #pitbullsoftiktok #spoiled #dogsoftiktok #dog
In the video, the Pit Bull can be seen sitting with a blanket draped over him. He stares at the camera with a disapproving expression. Then, the video cuts from the Pit Bull to a table laden with drinks. Text overlay on the video reads, “When your parents are getting lit and it’s your bedtime.”
The video was posted to the account @papi_alan910. According to a statement the poster gave to Newsweek, Drako has lived with his human since he was a puppy. Although he loves games like fetch, he also values his beauty sleep. This has paid off for him as social media users loved the video. To date, the sleepy Pit Bull has racked up over 883,000 likes on TikTok.
