As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, a pivotal piece of legislation in wildlife Conservation, it is crucial to celebrate its past successes and strengthen it for future challenges. Recently, Republicans introduced bills threatening to undo the protections for the lesser prairie chicken and the northern long-eared bat. Luckily, President Biden vetoed the attacks, but this highlights the ongoing need for robust legislation to safeguard endangered species for generations to come.

