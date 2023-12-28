Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The recent uptick in Florida panther deaths is tragic — and preventable. With 12 panthers already lost to vehicle collisions in 2023, and a heartbreaking total of 293 fatalities since 2014, it’s clear that immediate action is required by the state of Florida to protect these endangered animals.

Florida panthers, once roaming freely across the Southeastern United States, now face the threat of extinction, with only 120-230 remaining in the wild. The leading cause of their deaths is collisions with vehicles.

Please sign this petition to call for enhanced wildlife corridors, improved road signage, and stricter speed limits in areas known to be panther habitats! Florida Panthers Are Dying Preventable Deaths. The State Must Act! Click Here to Sign Petition

