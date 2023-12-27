Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Juanita Mengel and her cat Lola-Pearl, have had a long journey together, bonding over their status as amputees and their love for helping others. Together, they form a unique therapy cat team, part of an estimated 200 such teams registered in the United States through the nonprofit organization Pet Partners.

Pet Partners specializes in creating volunteer teams of owners and their pets, trained to provide animal-assisted therapy. These teams go to places like hospitals, nursing homes, and schools, spreading joy and comfort to those in need.

Juanita Mengel found her calling in therapy work after adopting Lola-Pearl. Bringing Lola-Pearl to an amputee coalition conference just a month after adopting her, Mengel observed the cat’s natural ability to connect with people. Lola-Pearl’s friendly demeanor and intuition make her an exceptional therapy cat, bringing smiles and comfort to those she encounters.

During visits to limb loss Support group meetings, Lola-Pearl, labeled as the “Therapy Cat” in a stroller, becomes the center of attention. Whether sitting, walking, or cuddling, Lola-Pearl has a knack for brightening the lives of those she deems worthy of her affection.

Mengel, a former traveling nurse who lost her left leg in 2006, has become a mother to seven felines, most with disabilities. Lola-Pearl, found with twisted back legs at a few weeks old, underwent surgery and ultimately had her left hind leg amputated. Despite the challenges, Mengel and Lola-Pearl share a profound bond, and their work as a therapy team has become a deeply rewarding experience for both.

Animal therapy, as a form of therapeutic intervention, involves specially selected and trained animals. According to Taylor Chastain Griffin, the national director of animal-assisted interventions advancement at Pet Partners, a therapy animal is one that actively enjoys interacting with new people. Pet Partners registers a variety of species as therapy animals, including dogs, cats, horses, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, birds, mini pigs, llamas, and alpacas.

While research on therapy dogs is abundant, therapy cats often surprise people due to the “shock factor” of seeing a feline companion on a leash. Chastain Griffin emphasizes the need for more research on the impact of therapy cats, highlighting the unique and inspiring connections they can foster in therapeutic settings.

