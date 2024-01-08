Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Recent research suggests that chickens communicate their emotions through vocalizations, and humans might have the ability to understand these calls. Scientists from the University of Queensland conducted a study where nearly 200 volunteers listened to audio recordings of hens, successfully distinguishing between content clucks and frustrated calls.

The study, led by Professor Joerg Henning, focused on the emotional expressions of chickens through audio recordings. Hens were trained to associate different sounds with the anticipation of rewards or disappointment. When a treat was imminent, chickens produced fast clucks or high-pitched clucks known as food calls. In contrast, when no reward was expected, they emitted whines and long, wavering moans called gakel calls.

Remarkably, 69% of the volunteers were able to differentiate between the excited clucks and the frustrated calls. Even individuals without prior experience with chickens showcased an ability to identify the emotional state of the birds. This suggests a shared understanding of emotional vocalizations, hinting at a common ground across species.

The findings have practical implications for the chicken farming industry. The potential for using artificial intelligence to acoustically monitor chicken flocks could revolutionize welfare assessment methods. Breeders could receive alerts when their hens are not content, offering a convenient and cost-effective way to enhance the overall well-being of the birds. This could be particularly valuable on large-scale commercial farms that house thousands of chickens.

The notion that animals express emotions vocally is not new. Charles Darwin, in 1871, proposed the idea that emotional vocalizations evolved through successive adaptations in animals’ vocal organs. This study aligns with Darwin’s thinking, suggesting a shared emotional vocal signaling system among terrestrial vertebrates.

The ability to interpret chicken calls may not only benefit commercial chicken production but also smallholders. If further research supports the reliability of acoustic monitoring, chicken call assessments could become an integral part of animal welfare evaluations. This would provide farmers with a tool to ensure the well-being of their flocks, creating a positive impact on both the animals and the industry as a whole.

