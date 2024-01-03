Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Despite the alarming rates of species extinction attributed to human activities, the rediscoveries of some animals offer a positive reminder that, with dedication and proper Conservation efforts, we can still revive lost populations.
The World Wildlife Fund estimates that the modern extinction rate is up to 10,000 times higher than the natural rate, revealing the urgency of Conservation efforts. However, the recent success stories include various species across the globe, spanning reptiles, fish, and mammals.
One notable rediscovery occurred in Australia’s Eagles Claw Nature Reserve, where an extinct colony of little penguins experienced a revival after 30 years. The birth of a chick in 2023 marked the first such event since 1993, dispelling the belief that predators like foxes had eradicated the species. This uplifting discovery defied the conventional 50-year threshold for declaring a species extinct, emphasizing the importance of reevaluating conservation guidelines.
Australia witnessed another triumph with the reappearance of the Lyon’s grassland striped skink, a rare lizard not seen for 42 years. Researchers, fearing the worst, discovered the skink in northeastern Queensland, challenging assumptions of its permanent disappearance. The success of the mission demonstrated the significance of proactive Conservation efforts and dedication to identifying and protecting threatened species.
In South Africa, a scent detection dog played a crucial role in locating the elusive De Winton’s golden mole, a mammal living predominantly underground. Despite skepticism about its survival, the rediscovery of this species highlighted the power of innovative detection methods, precise timing, and passionate Conservation teams.
The rediscovery of Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna in New Guinea further emphasized the challenges of finding elusive species. Sightings on trail cameras revealed the echidna’s existence after a 60-year absence, showcasing the importance of modern technology in Conservation efforts.
However, not all rediscovered species face immediate endangerment. In the North Sea, scientists found an abundance of houting, a whitefish species declared extinct in 2008. The fish’s thriving population, though genetically similar to the European whitefish, challenges our understanding of species categorization and provides an unexpected Conservation success story.
Despite these positive developments, the overarching threat of extinction looms large. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists over 40,000 species as threatened, with more than 9,000 considered critically endangered.
