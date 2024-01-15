Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a small shed in Builth Wells, Powys, Wales, wildlife photographer Rodney Holbrook discovered an unlikely helper tidying up his workspace every night. For two months, Holbrook noticed that items he left out of place were mysteriously returned to their proper spots by the morning, so he decided to investigate.
Source: Guardian News/Youtube
Holbrook set up a night vision camera on his workbench. The footage captured revealed the unexpected culprit behind the nightly tidying sessions – a diligent mouse, affectionately named the “Welsh Tidy Mouse” by Holbrook.
The mouse, exhibiting an almost conscientious behavior, was observed gathering clothes pegs, corks, nuts, bolts, and other small objects scattered in the shed. The diligent rodent meticulously placed these items in a tray on Holbrook’s workbench, reminiscent of a miniature cleaning crew. Amused and astonished, Holbrook experimented by leaving out different objects, but the mouse remained undeterred, even managing to carry cable ties to its designated spot.
Holbrook, still in disbelief, shared, “I couldn’t believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up. He moved all sorts of things into the box, bits of plastic, nuts and bolts. I don’t bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it. I leave things out of the box, and they put it back in its place by the morning. Ninety-nine times out of 100, the mouse will tidy up throughout the night.”
Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Baby Mouse Eating Flower = Cute Overload! [Video]
- Amazing Woman Rescues and Cares for Abandoned Newborn Mouse [Video]
- Oh KARMA! Mouse Being Used for Cruel Tests Fought Back and Sent Lab Tech to the Hospital
- WATCH: Mouse Cuddles Up Next to Kitten
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments