Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a small shed in Builth Wells, Powys, Wales, wildlife photographer Rodney Holbrook discovered an unlikely helper tidying up his workspace every night. For two months, Holbrook noticed that items he left out of place were mysteriously returned to their proper spots by the morning, so he decided to investigate.

Source: Guardian News/Youtube

Holbrook set up a night vision camera on his workbench. The footage captured revealed the unexpected culprit behind the nightly tidying sessions – a diligent mouse, affectionately named the “Welsh Tidy Mouse” by Holbrook.

The mouse, exhibiting an almost conscientious behavior, was observed gathering clothes pegs, corks, nuts, bolts, and other small objects scattered in the shed. The diligent rodent meticulously placed these items in a tray on Holbrook’s workbench, reminiscent of a miniature cleaning crew. Amused and astonished, Holbrook experimented by leaving out different objects, but the mouse remained undeterred, even managing to carry cable ties to its designated spot.

Holbrook, still in disbelief, shared, “I couldn’t believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up. He moved all sorts of things into the box, bits of plastic, nuts and bolts. I don’t bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it. I leave things out of the box, and they put it back in its place by the morning. Ninety-nine times out of 100, the mouse will tidy up throughout the night.”

Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: